The Grammys Included So Many Will Smith Oscar Jokes & One Guy Even Wore A Helmet On Stage
"We're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths."
Grammy presenters did not hold back on the Will Smith Oscars jokes on Sunday, with host Trevor Noah and several others dunking hard on the incident.
Noah used a joke about Smith slapping Chris Rock to open the show on Sunday, and it just kept going from there.
"We're going to be listening to some music; we're going to be dancing. We're going to be singing. We're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths, and we're going to be giving out awards all throughout the night," said Noah. "So let's get straight into it."
That reference comes from the moment after Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head during the Oscars.
After slapping Rock, Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!"
Several other celebs also referenced the incident during the Grammys.
While introducing comedian Nate Bargatze to the stage, actor LeVar Burton said: "Now, I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian, if you know what I mean."
And Burton didn't stop there.
"I need to caution everybody, remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourself," said Burton. "All right?"
Moments later, Bargatze took the stage wearing a large crash helmet.
"They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows during their joke parts," said Bargatze. "it doesn't even cover your face. I think it just focuses where you would hit me."
The Oscars slap happened as Rock was introducing the Best Documentary award, which ultimately went to Questlove for Summer of Soul.
Questlove was back on stage as a presenter at the Grammys on Sunday, and even he couldn't resist going in on the slap that upstaged his big moment.
"All right, I'm going to present this award, and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me," he said at the show.
"Just playing!" he added.
Will Smith resigned from the Academy over the weekend amid an investigation into the slap.