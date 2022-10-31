Will Smith Says Jaden Was Happy In Vancouver Because Of The Vibrations & TikTok Agrees
A TikTok explaining his theory has gone viral.
A TikTok video has gone viral for explaining what Will Smith was talking about when he said cities come with vibrations that people feel differently, and he named Vancouver as an example.
In the video, Smith says that his son Jaden was "happy" and "balanced" while shooting the movie The Day The Earth Stood Still in Vancouver — thanks to the city's vibes, apparently.
"He woke up early, his skin looked good, all of that," he said.
"His body agreed with Vancouver," Smith added.
Smith goes on to say that watching Jaden film in Vancouver was the first time he noticed "how places have vibrations that register with people" and that the spot for him is Miami. He added that when he's in Miami, he needs less sleep, feels better, and can wake up early.
"Miami just agrees with me spiritually and vibrationally and emotionally. And I just believe places have that for certain people, and it's an X factor," he explained.
The clip used in the TikTok video was originally from a video posted to Smith's YouTube channel, with some behind-the-scenes footage of the Bad Boys movie, which was filmed in Miami.
At the end of the TikTok, Smith said he can't really explain the reasoning, but a TikToker gave some answers based on her own theory.
The TikToker said she practices "AstroCartoGraphy" for work she describes as "a different form of astrology that places your birth chart on the world map."
She said by using this method, you can see the places in the world where you can "feel and experience the energies that come from your birth chart."
She then pulls up Jaden Smith's Astromap, which Vancouver is on.
The comments on the TikTok were popping off with people sharing the cities they felt best in. Apparently, Will Smith isn't the only one who feels this!
"It's NYC for me! My soul feels like I used to be a wealthy woman in NYC in a former life. That’s why I moved here 7yrs ago," one person wrote.
"This is how I felt in Seattle. I didn’t mind the weather, slept the best I ever had and my soul felt at peace," said another.