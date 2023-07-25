The 'Love Is Blind' Creator Would 'Love' To Do A Queer Season & There'd Be One Big Change
"It would be a completely different experience."
The creator behind the popular Netflix dating showLove Is Blindis revealing whether it would be possible to have a queer season of the show.
Chris Coelen told The Hollywood Reporter (THR) he's seen a "real hunger and desire for increased representation" when it comes to reality TV and he's all for it, but it wouldn't be as easy as some people think.
Coelen is not just the creator of LIB, he's also behind other Netflix shows like Perfect Match and The Ultimatum, which recently had a queer season of its own.
Coelen, who is also the CEO of Kinetic Content, the production company behind the reality show, told THR that TV should be "broad and reflective of our world" and that he saw positive feedback after one very brief bisexual representation in Perfect Match.
When the TV creator was asked about bringing that queer representation to LIB by creating a queer season of the show, Coelen noted that he would "love" to do it, but the format would have to change.
"You have to think about the logistics of a show. You don’t want it to be knee-jerk. In the straight version of Love Is Blind, you’ve got all the men here and all the women there," the TV exec told THR.
"Now imagine it was an entirely queer cast. You wouldn’t produce it the same way. You couldn’t. Everyone would need to be isolated. It would be a completely different experience."
The LIB creator further explained that they would have to rethink the set and how to cast it.
"That doesn’t mean it’s not necessarily possible. The Ultimatum is super easy to do a fluid version, a queer version, a gay version, a straight version, whatever. As a format, it’s totally built for that — Perfect Match as well."
The last time LIB fans saw the show was during the live reunion, which was a complete failure as the "live" aspect didn't end up happening.
Coelen discussed the mess in the interview as well saying the live reunion was Netflix's idea and he wasn't actually at the event.
"I was sitting in my living room getting updates about what was happening. It was a chaotic night, but I’m an optimist. Ultimately, the great thing that came out of that night was it showed how much significant interest there is in Love Is Blind. I really appreciated that," he told THR.
He's also unsure if it will happen again and says he would really have to decide what the benefit is before it did. He would also have to be present at the next one.
If you've ever wondered about the goblets seen on all three of the Netflix dating shows (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum and Perfect Match) Coelen also cleared up the idea behind them.
He told THR that at first with LIB, he wanted to choose something visual to make it identifiable to the show and once the other shows came out he chose to "unify" them by having different colours of the goblets in each one.
So it's not about the edit like many fans imagined!
Love Is Blind has become a hit on Netflix since Season 1 aired in February 2020.
While the show sees lots of drama and messy break-ups, it has also created lasting relationships. Nine couples have gotten married on the show and seven remain married to this day. There have been international spinoffs as well in Japan and Brazil and a spinoff is also coming to the U.K.
It's unclear when we will be seeing a new season out of the U.S., but casting has been happening in several cities so hopefully, we'll be hearing about it soon.