Bad Bunny And Kendall Jenner Were Spotted At This Cali Sushi Spot & It Has Sparkling Reviews
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s rumored romance is becoming less of a speculation after the two were spotted in California this week…hugging.
The supermodel and the Latino singer were with some friends — including Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner — when they were seen leaving a sushi spot in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, TMZ reported.
Which sushi place did these celebrities visit? No other than a Japanese restaurant named Sushi Park.
Located in Los Angeles in the West Hollywood area, Sushi Park’s menu is very straightforward as the spot doesn’t serve "trendy sushi, salads, veggies, California rolls, spicy tuna rolls, teriyaki, or tempura." It’s just a traditional sushi bar.
The restaurant seems to be an Asian cuisine favorite, as customers have made it clear on websites like Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google that this place prepares some high-quality and fresh sushi.
The West Hollywood strip mall where Sushi Park is located at. Right: Sushi Park's menu.TripAdvisor
"Sushi Park was quite the experience," a Yelp reviewer wrote. "It featured authentic service and ingredients, some of the best quality fish I’ve had. The ambiance was humble and cozy. You wouldn’t expect the level of food that came out of this place from just looking at it."
"This is a very unassuming place, and there is not much as far as an atmosphere, but the sushi is fresh, and the presentation and taste are incredible," another reviewer shared on TripAdvisor. "The variety of the fish that are available is incredible."
This small spot tucked inside a two-story shopping center has acquired a 5/5 star rating on TripAdvisor, a 4/5 star classification on Yelp, and received 4.7/5 stars on Google.
"Seriously, some of the best sushi I’ve ever had. Absolutely worth every penny, and the service is incredibly precise. Loved everything about it, and I will definitely be back," a Google reviewer posted.
What about the price? Well, while the menu doesn’t show any prices, customers have shared that the food at Sushi Park is definitely not cheap. In fact, Yelp states that clients pay around $200 per person for omakase.
Sushi Park
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 8539 W Sunset Blvd Ste 20, West Hollywood, CA
Why You Need To Go: This traditional sushi bar has awesome reviews. Also, Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner were recently spotted there.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
