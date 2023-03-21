Nick Lachey Reportedly Ordered To Attend Anger Management & AA After Incident With Paparazzi
The photographer says she's still waiting on an apology.
Love Is Blindhost Nick Lachey has reportedly been ordered to attend anger management and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after an incident with a photographer last year.
According to multiple outlets, it has to do with an altercation that happened in Beverly Hills in March 2022.
Entertainment Tonight reports Lachey was leaving a dinner with his wife Vanessa when he saw Jody Santos, a photographer, taking photos of them.
Lachey was not happy about it and allegedly approached the photographer's car, shouted at her, and reached into her window to try and take her phone, as reported by ET.
The following day, Lachey addressed what happened in a tweet, writing he "clearly overreacted."
In a follow-up tweet, the 98 Degrees singer called out TMZ and other outlets for falsely reporting that he got "physical" and "reckless."
In a statement to PEOPLE, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said, "Mr. Lachey has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Instead he is participating in LADA’s Prefiling Diversion program which was established in 2017."
It continued by saying as part of his conditions, Lachey "must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholic Anonymous meetings. Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed."
The 49-year-old singer was ordered to complete 52 sessions of anger management classes and attend AA meetings after the photographer "hassled the Beverly Hills Police Department for months," as reported by the Daily Mail.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Santos says she is still waiting for an apology from Lachey but "doesn't think it will come anytime soon."
"Until this day, Nick hasn't taken any responsibility. He's justified it. He thought this was done, but it's not done," she said.
Lachey has not publicly commented on the reported anger management classes or AA meetings.
Narcity has reached out to Lachey's rep for a comment, and we will update the story accordingly once we hear back.
