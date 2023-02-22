Morning Brief: High-Speed Rail Gains Steam, The Drawbacks Of Condo Living & More
Off The Top: A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shot down rumours that the notoriously private couple were considering suing the creators of the long-running animated sitcom South Park over an episode that mocked their 2022 media tour, calling the reports "nonsense" and "totally baseless."
And if this is the first time you're hearing about South Park parodying the couple, congrats to their public relations team for successfully containing the spread of this story.
In Case You Missed It
What Do You Need To Know Before Moving Into A Toronto High-Rise?
Patrick on his balcony. Right: The apartment's view.
According to Narcity's own Patrick John Gilson, moving into a high-rise apartment in downtown Toronto was "the dumbest decision [he] had made in years." What gives? As it turns out, there were a number of factors that quickly contributed to a lower quality of life than what Patrick had previously experienced — even back when he was living in a basement bachelor apartment.
For example: I imagine coming home from a night out and realizing you have to line up behind a horde of your fellow condo-dwellers just to access a spot in one of the scant operational elevators. Read the five other things Patrick says you absolutely must consider before taking to the sky.
Is Canada Going To Get High-Speed Rail Service?
High-speed trains (TGV) belonging to French national passenger rail company SNCF at the Gare de Lyon in Paris.
The possibility of Canada finally installing a high-speed rail (HSR) system in the Quebec City–Toronto corridor seems to be gaining steam. Canada is already moving forward with high-frequency rail (HFR) plans, which would bring more reliable service between Quebec and Ontario, but politicians at the provincial and municipal levels are calling on the feds to think bigger and faster.
Now, even federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra says the government is open to trains with speeds exceeding 200 km/h, considered the minimum threshold for high-speed rail. MTL Blog's Thomas MacDonald helps us understand the difference between HSR and HFR and what it would take to make a two-ish-hour trip from Toronto to Montreal a reality.
What's The Most Important Question In A Job Interview?
The recruiter in her TikTok videos.
If you're planning on applying for a new job anytime soon, you'll want to pay attention to this story. According to a recruiter (and TikTok creator) @heyhellorecruiter, there is one interview question above all else that you should prepare to answer to the best of your abilities. It's deceptively simple: "Tell me about yourself."
"Almost immediately, we can tell by the way you answer that question if you're going to be direct and concise with all the other questions we ask," the TikToker explained. But how should you actually go about answering this question? Sameen Chaudhry details the recruiter's advice.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🏀 HUNGRY HOOPERS
When in Rome, do as the Romans do. The same evidently goes for the American players on the Vancouver Bandits pro basketball team, who the team has been forcing to try Canadian snacks as part of an ongoing TikTok series. The big takeaway? The Americans took a quick liking to Nanaimo bars but couldn't stomach the uber-rich butter tarts, Morgan Leet writes.
🚗 ROAD RECALL
Drivers, beware: Transport Canada has issued recalls for a variety of vehicle makes and models due to a wide range of potential safety issues. The recall features vehicles produced by Ford, Hyundai, BMW, Volkswagen, Toyota and KIA — plus about a decade's worth of six makes of Nissan where the plastic emblem on the steering wheel can become a projectile when the airbag deploys. MTL Blog's Mike Chaar takes us through the entire list.
🚿 SPA DAY
Ever find yourself up at 4 a.m. in Ontario with nothing to do? May as well head down to Go Place, a 24/7 luxury spa in Markham, Ontario. For $70, you can check out 68,000 square feet of saunas, pools and "therapy rooms" — though the real adventure is seeing who else could possibly be at an all-day spa smack dab in the middle of the night. Madeline Forsyth breaks down the amenities.
📌 JOB BOARD
The biggest cost of living in B.C. is having to conform to the unwritten rule that every resident must own at least $1,000 worth of Arc'teryx jackets at any given moment. Luckily, you'll have access to some incredible discounts if you apply to one of the many open job postings at the west coast apparel giant. Sierra Riley collected some of the best open gigs so you don't have to.
