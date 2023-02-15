This Giant Spa Near Toronto Is Open 24/7 & You Can Bask In A Luxury Oasis For Under $70
It has an Amethyst Room and more.
This luxury spa near Toronto lets you rejuvenate at any time of the day. Go Place is a massive venue located in Markham that's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The huge leisure club and spa boasts 68,000 square-feet of facilities including specialty baths, saunas, treatment rooms, and dining areas. It first opened in 2019 and is a dreamy place to relax and detox.
There are several sauna and therapy rooms for you to unwind in. You can visit the Salt Room or the Volcanic Rock Room which can "soothe muscles, accelerate metabolism, eliminate toxins from the body and allow for increased circulation while heating your inner core."
Other spaces include the Ice Room, Jade Room, and Amethyst Room which "can aid in relaxation and intuition."
The bath house has several jacuzzis and and steam rooms that are separated by gender. Swimwear is available to purchase and you can also rent robes.
The spa has a dining area where you can grab a meal, a gym, and VIP rooms.
Admission costs $68.95 per person and walk-ins are accepted. Services like massages and facials are available for an additional cost and must be booked in advance.
The facials range from $100 to $405 and are offered from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. There are body treatments available as well including the Nourishing Body Wrap and Pampering Body Scrub.
You can enjoy a variety of massages such as the Swedish Massage, Lymphatic Drainage Massage, and Healing Hot Stones Massage.
If you're in need of a day of relaxation you might want to take a trip to this luxurious spa.
