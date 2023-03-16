Toronto Just Got A Pop-Up Spa & You Can Bask In An 'Outdoor Sauna Village' For Under $40
It is also an art constellation!
Looking for a unique way to unwind and de-stress in the city? Look no further than Public Sweat, a pop-up spa in Toronto that combines local art and sauna culture to bring the community together.
Public Sweat's constellation is currently taking place at Harbourfront Centre in Toronto, offering unique outdoor sauna experiences.
This facility offers a participatory sweat bathing experience and a contemporary art platform that encourages visitors to embrace the universal values of sweat bathing practices: "community, connection, and care."
@_angeronimo
Would you do the cold bucket shower?! 🥶 This was a wonderful experience right in the heart of the city #torontoactivities #thingstodotoronto #publicsweat #harbourfronttoronto #uniquethingstodo #torontodatenight #girlsnight #torontolife #selfcare #torontomillenial
Inside, you'll find six different hot and cold saunas, each made by a local artist. Guests can enjoy the unique artistry of each sauna while indulging in the rejuvenating effects of sweating. Public Sweat also offers lounge spaces, a cafe, and a cold rinse to balance out the heat.
"We got a sneak peek of the experience yesterday, and man did it make me feel so proud to live in a city where we can experience cool things like this," a Toronto-based Tiktoker, @angeronimo, said in her video on Wednesday.
She said she's on her mission to find the best spa experiences in Toronto, and "this one's up there."
Public Sweat said in a release that each sauna structure is not only functional but serves as a public artwork in and of itself. It offers an opportunity to engage with contemporary art in a unique and exciting way.
The initiative is the brainchild of the creative team behind Art Spin, who are known for their innovative art experiences in alternative spaces.
"We wanted to bring a sense of social connection to Toronto through this project," Rui Pimenta, Co-Director and Co-Curator of Art Spin, said in a release.
Public Sweat
Price: 2-hour session per person for $35
When: March 15 to April 23
Time: Tuesday - Sunday, from 2 PM to 9 PM
Address: 225 Queens Quay W
Why You Need To Go: A unique spa experience in downtown Toronto!