This Huge Outdoor Roller Rink Is Open In Calgary & It's A Retro Lover's Dream
It's also free!
If those pictures of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie inspired you to get your skates on, there's a retro-inspired outdoor roller rink in Calgary and it's completely free to use.
The huge 120-foot rink can be found at Deerfoot City mall as part of the YYC Block Party, a huge art installation and immersive experience.
Set between brightly-coloured murals, the roller rink is completely free to use if you have your own skates.
But if you don't own any, there's no problem. You can rent some vibrant skates online and all proceeds from the skate rentals will go to the charity Kids Up Front.
The rink also offers skating lessons for adults and kids if you're looking to brush up on your skating skills.
As well as the roller rink, the block party also features huge murals and vintage-inspired artwork as far as the eye can see, giving the ultimate retro summer vibes.
There's also ping-pong, tetherball and a whole bunch of different lawn games to enjoy too.
If you've worked up an appetite by zooming around the rink, you can grab some of your favourite summer snacks at the food lodge too.
YYC Block Party
Price: Skate rental from $5.
When: Until September 30, 2022.
Address: 901 64 Ave. N.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can spend summer days skating at this gorgeous outdoor roller rink in Calgary.