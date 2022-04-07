Canada's 'Biggest Honky Tonk Bar' Is Reopening Next Month With Bull Riding & Live Music
Get back in the saddle!
An iconic nightclub in Calgary which closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will once again open its doors.
Ranchman's, known for its live country music and as a Calgary Stampede hotspot, closed in 2020 after almost 50 years in operation.
During an interview with Narcity in 2020, realtor Rob Campbell said COVID-19 circumstances as well as Alberta's economy had led to the downfall of the bar.
In 2021, Campbell said the building had been sold to new owners, and now, in a series of videos posted to Ranchman's social media pages, the venue announce it will welcome people back on its opening weekend on April 29 and 30.
The venue posted, "The secret is out Calgary… get back in the saddle. Ranchman's is opening soon - round up your friends!"
Aaron Goodvin will headline the opening night, followed by Gord Bamford on April 30. A two-day show pass to both evenings is on sale and costs $75.
On its website, Ranchman's said it will offer dance lessons where you can get step-by-step instructions to dance to your favourite country songs.
The website also says that from May 1, you can book a free limo for groups of more than eight people to arrive in style.
Ranchman's
Address: 9615 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB
Why You Should Visit: This is the ultimate rodeo drinking spot, with live country music and a true Calgary Stampede experience.