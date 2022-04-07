Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in calgary

Canada's 'Biggest Honky Tonk Bar' Is Reopening Next Month With Bull Riding & Live Music

Get back in the saddle!

Western Canada Editor
The outside of Ranchman's in Calgary.

The outside of Ranchman's in Calgary.

Google Maps

An iconic nightclub in Calgary which closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will once again open its doors.

Ranchman's, known for its live country music and as a Calgary Stampede hotspot, closed in 2020 after almost 50 years in operation.

During an interview with Narcity in 2020, realtor Rob Campbell said COVID-19 circumstances as well as Alberta's economy had led to the downfall of the bar.

In 2021, Campbell said the building had been sold to new owners, and now, in a series of videos posted to Ranchman's social media pages, the venue announce it will welcome people back on its opening weekend on April 29 and 30.

The venue posted, "The secret is out Calgary… get back in the saddle. Ranchman's is opening soon - round up your friends!"

Aaron Goodvin will headline the opening night, followed by Gord Bamford on April 30. A two-day show pass to both evenings is on sale and costs $75.

On its website, Ranchman's said it will offer dance lessons where you can get step-by-step instructions to dance to your favourite country songs.

The website also says that from May 1, you can book a free limo for groups of more than eight people to arrive in style.

Ranchman's

Address: 9615 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB

Why You Should Visit: This is the ultimate rodeo drinking spot, with live country music and a true Calgary Stampede experience.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...