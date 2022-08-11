A Week-Long Caesar Festival Is Coming To Calgary & You Can Hunt Down The City's Best Drink
It kicks off on August 14!
If you consider yourself a Caesar connoisseur, listen up! A new week-long Caesar festival is heading to Calgary next week and you'll be able to get your hands on Caesars from restaurants and bars all over the city and cast your vote for the city's best.
Caesar Week, which has had events in Kelowna and Winnipeg, is heading to the birthplace of the iconic cocktail from August 14 through to 21.
Restaurants throughout the city will be taking part to showcase their Caesar creations with the hopes of being crowned as the best in Calgary.
They have definitely risen to the occasion too, coming up with some wild Caesars to get your tastebuds tingling.
Alongside the standard base of a Caesar including vodka or gin, Clamato, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce, some restaurants have thought out of the box with some drinks including dill pickle vodka, coffee vodka, flavoured ice cubes and celery ice balls.
There's also a variety of weird and wonderful garnishes like candied bacon, spicy pork belly, pickled eggs and sliders. You could even grab a Caesar flight.
The Westin Hotel, which is actually where the first-ever Caesar was made by bartender Walter Chell, is just one of the locations taking part in the week-long event.
As well as trying the Caesars, you will also be able to vote for your favourite concoction on the Caesar Week website.
A full list of the participating restaurants and bars and a rundown of the cocktails can be found on the Caesar Week website.
