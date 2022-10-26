A Bunch of Mouse Droppings Found At An Alberta Restaurant & It Got Temporarily Shut Down
There were 15 violations found!
A restaurant in Alberta was temporarily shut down after health inspectors found a lot of mouse droppings on site.
In a notice of closure which is now inactive, Alberta Health Services ordered More Than Ice Cream Chinese & Western Cuisine Restaurant at 103 Second Ave. in Strathmore to close due to 15 public health issues.
AHS said the issues identified are ones that "are or may become injurious or dangerous to the public health or which might hinder in any manner the prevention or suppression of disease."
According to the notice, AHS found "an extremely large amount of mouse droppings" throughout the restaurant while bags of sugar, rice and onions were being stored on the floor.
Inspectors noticed other conditions such as raw hamburger that was being stored above cooked meats, raw chicken and beef being thawed at room temperature and some foods in coolers of freezers being stored without covers.
Among other conditions noted at the restaurant, AHS also said the mechanical dishwasher wasn't injecting sanitizer to disinfect dirty dishes, ice cream and rice scoops were being stored in stagnant water and power tools were being kept on shelves with food items.
In the notice, AHS said the restaurant should close until work was completed to fix the issues to the "satisfaction of an Executive Officer of Alberta Health Services."
However, AHS has since made the order inactive, meaning the repairs it had ordered have now been completed.
Narcity has reached out to More Than Ice Cream Chinese & Western Cuisine but the restaurant did not respond in time for publication.