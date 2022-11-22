Alberta Restaurant Shut Down Due To An 'Abundance Of Mouse Droppings' & Live Cockroaches
An Alberta food court restaurant has been temporarily shut down after health inspectors found mouse droppings and cockroaches on the premises.
Gully St. Indian Street Food, which is located at Southcentre Mall at 100 Anderson Road S.E., was given a Notice of Closure on November 15, from Alberta Health Services after conditions were found that could become "injurious or dangerous to the public health."
According to the notice, an Alberta Health Officer had seen an "abundance of mouse droppings" in the restaurant's back storage room on a shelving unit and on the floor.
The officer also saw live cockroaches in the back storage room and in the front food preparation cooler.
"A cockroach egg casing was observed on the front food preparation table," the notice added.
The restaurant had also seen an accumulation of grease, oil and food debris and a cleaning schedule was not available, it said.
Gully St. was ordered to close immediately and hire professional pest control services to eliminate the mouse and cockroach infestations.
The restaurant was also ordered to get rid of any foods contaminated by the pests, as well as clean and disinfect any surfaces that could have been contaminated.
It was also told that it needs to implement and maintain a detailed written sanitation program.
AHS added that until the work detailed in the notice is completed to the "satisfaction of an Executive Officer of Alberta Health Services," the restaurant should remain closed.
Narcity reached out to Gully St. Indian Street Food who declined to comment.