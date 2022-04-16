6 Adorable Cafes In Calgary That Look Like They've Been Plucked Straight Out Of Europe
It's like being in France without the flight!
If you're pining for a cafe au lait and croissants in the bustling streets of Paris, you can indulge your urges at these Calgary cafes that feel like a little slice of Europe.
These cafes in the city will transport you to France or Italy without even having to leave Alberta.
If you're craving croissants, decadent pastries and all things delicious, these six Calgary cafes are on hand to give you all the European vibes.
Black Sheep Pâtisserie
Price: 💸
Cuisine: French cafe and pâtisserie.
Address: 815 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Black Sheep specializes in French coffee and has beautiful striped croissants and delicate pâtisserie. It's as close as you can get to France without a long-haul flight.
Au Croque Monsieur
Price: 💸
Cuisine: French cafe.
Address: 1139 Ninth Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This Inglewood spot is the perfect lunch spot that serves up homemade pastries, as well as their namesake Croque Monsiuer.
Cafe Du Centre
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French cafe.
Address: 509 22 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This cafe has a huge range of decadent hot drinks to choose from and some even have cotton candy. Cafe Du Centre also serves up an extravagant afternoon tea so you can live out your English countryside fantasy.
Canela
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Vegan.
Address: 1319 Ninth Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: The beautifully decorated cafe brings all your favourite sweet treats such as croissants, cookies and cakes but makes them vegan-friendly.
Sucre
Price: 💸
Cuisine: French cafe and pâtisserie.
Address: 1007 Eighth St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: You can get your hands on croissant sandwiches and gourmet baguettes as well as a huge range of different croissant styles and fillings.
Al Forno
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian.
Address: 222 Seventh St. S.W., Calgary, AB. or 1327 First St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: You can pick up a coffee and a loaf of delicious sourdough at this bakery and cafe. They also have a ton of delicious pastries and desserts to choose from.