A New Calgary Restaurant Has A $120 Burger On Its Menu & It's Literally Covered In Gold

Move over Salt Bae. 🍔

Calgary Staff Writer
The "Gold Digger" burger at Tomahawk Kitchen + Bar. Right: The inside of the "Gold Digger" burger.

@biteofcalgary | Instagram, @whatsupcalgary | Instagram

Calgary's newest steak house has just opened and it is going out of its way to create the ultimate extravagant dining experience right here in the city.

Tomahawk Kitchen + Bar is bringing a whole new meaning to "expensive taste" by serving up a gold-dipped burger and it costs $120.

The "Gold Digger" burger, which can be ordered at Tomahawk's new location on McLeod Trail, is a tower of mouthwatering gourmet ingredients. It all starts with an Alberta Brant Lake Wagyu Beef patty which is served on a charcoal brioche bun that's been coated in luxurious gold leaf.

The burger also comes with a stack of decadent toppings including bone marrow butter, butter-poached lobster, marinated wild mushrooms, red wine cheddar, pickled red onions, crispy pancetta, truffle aioli, shaved truffles, butterleaf lettuce and heirloom tomatoes.

The extravagant meal is rounded off with a side of hand-cut potato chips to reach its enormous $120 price.

If you want to get your hands on this luxury burger, you'll have to be quick as the restaurant will only be serving a small number each day.

As well as this burger of dreams, the up-scale steakhouse also has charcuterie boards and seafood platters on the menu. It also has a 42-ounce tomahawk steak which costs $140 and a 30-ounce bison tomahawk steak available to order for $120.

The restaurant also serves up carefully-crafted signature cocktails and a wide selection of wines to complement the extravagant dining experience.

If you're looking for a gourmet restaurant in Calgary, or you've dreamed of tackling a truly luxury burger, add Tomahawk Kitchen to your list.

Tomahawk Kitchen + Bar

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Address: 9823 Macleod Tr. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Should Go: You can order a luxury Waygu beef burger that has been dipped in gold leaf, as well as enormous steaks and delicious cocktails.

Menu


