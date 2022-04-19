A New Calgary Restaurant Has A $120 Burger On Its Menu & It's Literally Covered In Gold
Move over Salt Bae. 🍔
Calgary's newest steak house has just opened and it is going out of its way to create the ultimate extravagant dining experience right here in the city.
Tomahawk Kitchen + Bar is bringing a whole new meaning to "expensive taste" by serving up a gold-dipped burger and it costs $120.
The "Gold Digger" burger, which can be ordered at Tomahawk's new location on McLeod Trail, is a tower of mouthwatering gourmet ingredients. It all starts with an Alberta Brant Lake Wagyu Beef patty which is served on a charcoal brioche bun that's been coated in luxurious gold leaf.
The burger also comes with a stack of decadent toppings including bone marrow butter, butter-poached lobster, marinated wild mushrooms, red wine cheddar, pickled red onions, crispy pancetta, truffle aioli, shaved truffles, butterleaf lettuce and heirloom tomatoes.
The extravagant meal is rounded off with a side of hand-cut potato chips to reach its enormous $120 price.
If you want to get your hands on this luxury burger, you'll have to be quick as the restaurant will only be serving a small number each day.
As well as this burger of dreams, the up-scale steakhouse also has charcuterie boards and seafood platters on the menu. It also has a 42-ounce tomahawk steak which costs $140 and a 30-ounce bison tomahawk steak available to order for $120.
The restaurant also serves up carefully-crafted signature cocktails and a wide selection of wines to complement the extravagant dining experience.
If you're looking for a gourmet restaurant in Calgary, or you've dreamed of tackling a truly luxury burger, add Tomahawk Kitchen to your list.
Tomahawk Kitchen + Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 9823 Macleod Tr. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: You can order a luxury Waygu beef burger that has been dipped in gold leaf, as well as enormous steaks and delicious cocktails.