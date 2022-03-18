You're A Calgary Brunch Expert If You've Been To 8 Out Of These 11 Spots
Start making your brunch plans now.
If there's one thing Calgary does well, it's brunch — it is the birthplace of the Caesar after all.
You've probably tried a lot of brunch spots by now and you might even consider yourself some kind of brunch expert but it's time to test your expertise.
The city is practically bursting with different brunch spots. There's everything you could desire from enormous stacks of pancakes to decadent french toast. On the savoury side, you could grab any kind of eggs benny you could imagine or even breakfast poutine.
How many of these iconic Calgary brunch spots have you tried?
OEB Breakfast Co
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations.
Why You Should Go: OEB has an extensive brunch menu with everything from epic breakfast poutines to gnocchi breakfast carbonara.
Monki Bistro
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1301 10 Ave S.W., Calgary, AB or 4-1402 9 Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Monki is the go-to place for a sweet treat. The french toast is possibly the most Instagrammable brunch around.
Maven
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1006 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Should Go: At one of Calgary's newest brunch spots, you can get delicious brunch, classic cocktails and shop for gorgeous plants all under one roof.
ZCrew Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Address: 401 11 Ave. S.E., Calgary AB.
Why You Should Go: ZCrew Cafe has all your classic brunch favourites but with a twist. You can grab a Korean fried chicken eggs benny or a breakfast ahi tuna bowl.
Morning Brunch Co
Price: 💸
Address: 315-722 85 St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: If you want a budget-friendly brunch, everything here is under $16. You can even get a portion of mini pancakes on the side.
The Beltliner
Price: 💸💸
Address: 243 12 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: The Beltliner specializes in your favourite diner breakfasts. You could grab eggs benny, fried chicken. and waffles, or even a combination of the two.
Park By Sidewalk Citizen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 340 13 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: One of Calgary's best bakeries now has a restaurant right in Central Memorial Park. You can eat a delicious Mediterranean-style brunch and take in the beautiful interior.
Bro’kin Yolk
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations.
Why You Should Go: They have a jam-packed menu filled with breakfast poutines, frittatas, pancakes, burgers and a lot of eggs.
Brekkie
Price: 💸💸
Address: 125-20 Westpark Link S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: There are seven different types of benny available but if that isn't enough, there are also breakfast sandwiches and pancakes too.
Blue Star Diner
Price: 💸💸
Address: 809 1 Ave. N.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Should Go: The Triple-Double is the ultimate hangover cure but you can also grab some more unique dishes like Alberta bison chili and the lamb naanwich.
Red's Diner
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations.
Why You Should Go: Red's really has that old-school diner feel and it serves up all the classic brunch staples from an OG Canadian breakfast, and breakfast sandwiches on toasted marble rye.