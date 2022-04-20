Calgary Restaurant Shut Down Due To 'Significant Cockroach Infestation' & 37 Other Violations
There were also mouse droppings found. 🤢
A Calgary restaurant has been temporarily shut down after health inspectors identified 38 different violations including a "significant cockroach infestation" and mouse droppings.
A notice of closure posted by Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the health and safety violations found at Kin's Chinese Food Take-Out & Delivery on Bowness Rd. N.W., could be "dangerous to the public health" and that there was "no evidence of food safety training" taking place for the restaurant's employees.
"A significant cockroach infestation was observed throughout the food establishment including food contact surfaces, food equipment, cook line, front service counter and sinks for handwashing, food preparation and dishwashing," the AHS notice said.
"Walls, storage units and light fixtures were contaminated with cockroach feces," it added.
The notice said mouse droppings were also found on a storage unit alongside clean food equipment in the back food storage area and utility room of the restaurant.
Other violations included a pack of raw chicken that was stored directly on opened containers of beansprouts, and the kitchen handwashing sink was obstructed with a butcher's block with no hand soap or paper towels.
The front staff washroom was also found to have no paper towels, while the back staff washroom and kitchen handwashing sink had no running hot water.
"The entire food establishment was dirty with grease, grime and debris," AHS added. Food containers were also found to be "encrusted with old food debris".
The restaurant has been ordered to close until the work is completed "to the satisfaction" of health inspector, the notice said.
Narcity contacted Kin's Chinese Food Take-Out & Delivery for comment but they had not replied at the time of publication.