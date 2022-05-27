NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Calgary Restaurant Was Closed Due To An 'Abundance Of Mouse Droppings & Urine'

Nesting materials were also found.

Calgary Staff Writer
Pho Phuong restaurant in Calgary. Right: A closed sign.

Google Maps, Wedninth | Dreamstime

A Calgary restaurant was ordered to temporarily close after inspectors found an "abundance of mouse droppings, urine and nesting materials" in various places along with 11 other health violations.

During an inspection, Alberta Health Services said the droppings, urine and nesting materials had been found in "storage areas, shelves, on conduits and electrical boxes below the kitchen counters and around the ice machine" at Pho Phuong Vietnamese Cuisine on Elbow Drive Southwest.

However, repairs that were necessary for the restaurant's reopening have now been completed, according to its status on the AHS website.

The report also said that during the inspection, food products in the restaurant had been "contaminated by mice" and inspectors had found "holes in a package of fried onions, a package of spices and a carton of salt."

The restaurant also did not have an effective pest control program in place and there were no records of pest control available.

Another eight health violations were found during the course of the inspection, including "an accumulation of grease and food debris." Staff were found to lack basic food safety knowledge and there wasn't an effective cleaning schedule in place, according to a closure order.

The order said also said that until the necessary work was completed to the satisfaction of an AHS officer, the premises would need to remain closed.

According to the AHS website, the notice of closure has been marked as "inactive," and the necessary repairs have been carried out at the restaurant.

Narcity contacted Pho Phuong Vietnamese Cuisine for comment but they had not replied at the time of publication.

