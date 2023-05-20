This Calgary Spot Was Named Canada's Best Restaurant Bar & It Gives All The 'Mad Men' Vibes
Welcome to the sixties!
One spot in Calgary has just been named as Canada's best restaurant bar and if you're looking for old-school vibes and classy cocktails that you can sip with all the views, this is the place to go.
Major Tom sits high above downtown Calgary on the 40th floor of Stephen Ave. Place and it's like being inside an episode of Mad Men with sixties-inspired decor and incredible drinks.
It was named as Canada's best restaurant bar by Canada's 100 Best, as well as placing at number 13 on the list of the country's best 100 restaurants.
The restaurant has panoramic views of Calgary and you'll want to head down before sunset to get a glimpse of the beautiful Rocky Mountains too.
While there's a more formal dining area, there's also space at the stunning bar where you'll get a front-row seat to Major Tom's impressive drinks list being made right in front of you.
The restaurant offers up delicious cocktails from classic martinis to truly unique dessert-inspired drinks like a baked apple pie sour.
The fun doesn't stop at the cocktails either, with the restaurant serving a huge food menu complete with hors d'oeuvres, salads, pasta and an impressive steak selection.
Whether you're looking to plan a dreamy date night or you just want to grab a drink with one of the most stunning views in the city, Major Tom is the place to be.
Major Tom Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 40th Floor, Stephen Ave. Place, 700 Second St. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This stunning sixties-inspired restaurant has the most delicious selection of cocktails and meals, all served up with incredible panoramic views of downtown Calgary and the Rockies.