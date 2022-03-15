Calgary's 'Wishing Well' Sculpture That 'Scorched Through Someone's Jacket' Is Coming Back
The piece of art was removed from display over safety concerns.
A piece of public art that was taken off display after claims the sun's reflection burned through someone’s coat is set to be rehomed in Calgary’s Bridgeland area in June.
The Wishing Well, created by San Francisco artists Living Lenses, is a huge stainless steel spherical sculpture that stands almost four metres tall and over five metres wide.
It was originally installed at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary in 2012. But in 2013, it was reported that someone had been standing inside one of the reflective dishes and realized her coat had been scorched by the reflection of the sun's rays, according to CTV.
Living Lenses unsuccessfully attempted to resolve the issues and the piece was taken off display in 2014.
In a statement, the City of Calgary said it had worked with “specialty engineers to mitigate risks” before the art installation is put out in public again.
“Ahead of the installation, a non-reflective coating has been applied to the interior of the sculpture to eliminate the possibility for the inside curve of the sculpture to concentrate reflective sunlight,” the City of Calgary said.
The piece is also being moved to sit outside Bridge, a new living and retail quarter at 950 McPherson Square N.E. The new location and amended orientation of the piece “greatly reduces sunlight reflections for nearby drivers and pedestrians,” the City of Calgary added:
“Sunlight exposure will further be minimized with the sculpture being placed next to a high-rise condo building.”
Ward 9 Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra added: “Very pleased to be keeping this important public art piece in N.E, Calgary and ensuring a rad home in a rad Ward 9 neighbourhood."