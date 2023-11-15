The 6 Best Calgary Restaurants For A Cheap Meal Under $20 According To Top Chefs
Try these chef-approved cheap eats!
Let’s face it — dining out can be hard on the wallet. Thankfully, there are plenty of cheap restaurants in Calgary where you can eat on a budget without resigning yourself to fast food joints.
Calgary’s dynamic food scene includes plenty of places that offer fantastic food at great prices, but it can be hard to navigate which ones are worth spending your hard-earned cash on.
Narcity spoke with some of Calgary’s top chefs to see where they go when they’re looking for an affordable meal.
From old-school diners to wallet-friendly taco joints, these are some of the best budget-friendly restaurants in the city that are chef-approved.
Chef Cam Dobranski
You may recognize Cam Dobranski from episodes of Chefs vs. Wild, Fire Masters and Cook it Raw Alberta. This talented chef has owned several successful restaurants in Calgary including Winebar Kensington and Container Bar.
Chef Cam is also a serial entrepreneur. His Medium Rare Chef brand sells high-quality chef apparel, and Spirit Wares produces beautiful ceramics and tableware for restaurants and home chefs.
With a ton of world travel under his belt, Chef Cam is all about seeking out diverse flavors that celebrate different food cultures. He also loves supporting the little spots. These are a few of his top picks for tasty, affordable meals.
1. Tacos Mexico
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 3725 Memorial Drive SE, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Who doesn’t love a good taco? Chef Cam recommends Tacos Mexico in Marlborough for their authentic flavors and welcoming service. The menu features tons of dishes to choose from, including 19 different types of tacos.
“We love Mexican food and always passed this spot,” says Chef Cam. “We finally tried it and will be back more often. It’s very well done authentic Mexican food and the owner is very nice. Plus, the price is great. It gets busy, so go early!”
The tacos start at $6.50 for two with options like barbacoa, al pastor and pollo pibil. Wash your tacos down with boozy beverages like margaritas, palomas and tequila caesars.
2. Auntie's Chinese Burger
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: #18, 132 3 Ave SE, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Blink and you might miss this tiny basement spot in Chinatown. It’s worth seeking out though for the excellent hand-pulled noodles and Chinese-style burgers.
Chef Cam says, “Have the jianbing. This Chinese street food reminds me of living in Beijing and I would eat these everyday! Also try the Chinese shredded lamb burger.”
For those who aren’t familiar with jianbing, it’s a northern Chinese specialty that is similar to a crêpe. The classic version at Auntie’s Chinese Burger costs just $5.75 and it comes with crispy crackers, Peking sauce and eggs.
Chef Kayla Woods
Kayla Woods is the Head Chef at Donna Mac Restaurant, where she cooks up crave-worthy comfort food. If you haven’t tried the perogies with pork belly or the mac n’ cheese here, you don’t know what you’re missing.
Chef Kayla’s food philosophy is all about using locally sourced ingredients to create dishes that are both innovative and indulgent.
When she’s not feeding the masses at Donna Mac, Chef Kayla has a few favourite spots she returns time after time for easy-going, comfort food that won’t break the bank.
3. First Avenue Corner Store
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 824 1 Ave NE, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: First Avenue Corner Store is brought to us by the same people behind Shiki Menya, one of Calgary’s most popular ramen spots. The concept is slightly different though with a focus on Japanese-style sandwiches and rice plates. The sandwiches start at $10 and the rice plates start at $13.
Chef Kayla says, “First Ave Corner Store is probably one of my favourite eats ever and just so happens to be super affordable! I am so in love with their Pork Katsu Curry. I find it hard to branch out and try the other menu items, but I'm never disappointed when I do.”
The atmosphere is also part of the draw for Chef Kayla. She says, “My partner and I are there almost every day off we get. It's always got a laid-back feeling and the staff are always so friendly.”
4. Lil' Empire Burger
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Burgers
Address: 1105 1 Ave NE, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Lil’ Empire is renowned for their amazing smash burgers. Each burger is made fresh to order and all the sauces are made in-house. Sides include the Dirty Fries, which Chef Kayla says are some of the best she’s ever eaten.
The vibe inside is bright and inviting. Chef Kayla says, “It’s great for a quick pick up in the winter months, but you'll wanna stay and sit on their amazing patio in the summer! Eating here makes you feel like a little kid again and there is no shame in getting nuggies for dinner.”
With burgers starting at under $10, you can get feed the whole family without burning a hole in your pocket. The classic Empire Burger costs $9.99 and comes with two beef patties, lettuce, pickles, fried onions and the house Empire sauce. Add a side of Dirty Fries for just $6.99.
Tony Migliarese
Restaurateur Tony Migliarese is behind some of Calgary’s most popular Italian spots, including D.O.P. and Pizzaface.
Tony’s restaurants have won multiple accolades over the years. In 2020, Pizzaface earned a spot on the 50 Top Pizzas list. D.O.P. recently placed 23rd on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list.
While Tony doesn’t shy away from innovative flavor combinations — think dill pickles on pizza — he also appreciates simple eats that taste good and don’t cost a fortune. These are a few of his favourite spots.
5. Blackfoot Truckstop Diner
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Diner
Address: 840 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: For over 65 years, the Blackfoot Truckstop Diner has been serving classic diner fare from their cozy location in Inglewood. The all-day breakfast makes it a popular brunch spot, although many people come just for their famous flapper pie.
The decor is pure retro with hot pink walls, jukeboxes and comfy booths. The service is warm and inviting with staff treating guests like family. Best of all, the prices are in line with what you would expect from an easy-going diner. Nothing on the menu is over $20.Tony says, “The staff have been there forever. They serve the best cup of diner black coffee, and on certain days you can watch the automated train zoom around the room. I would recommend the clubhouse with crinkle cut fries!” The Country Club House goes for $17.95 and is served with fries and coleslaw.
6. Italian Centre Shop
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 9919 Fairmont Drive SE, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: You’d be forgiven for thinking that the Italian Centre Shop is just a boutique grocery store. After all, they do sell a wide array of imported gourmet goods. But the space also houses a cafe where you can grab sandwiches and sweet treats.
“I love the hot panino loaded with cold cuts and cheese,” says Tony. “They have been serving this same sandwich since 1985 at their original Edmonton location. You can wash it down with an Italian soda and do your grocery shopping after.”
At just $10, the Hot Panino sandwich is a steal. Pair it with an Italian soda for just $3.99 and you have the perfect wallet-friendly lunch.