A Redditor Asked People Why They Think 'Calgary Sucks' & Locals Came In Hot
The debate was heated! 🔥
Canada has a ton of cities and people love to compare them to each other. What one has, another will almost certainly lack. But one Redditor decided to ask Calgarians what they dislike about Calgary and people really went in.
In the Reddit post, a user asked why people dislike Calgary compared to other larger Canadian cities like Vancouver and Toronto.
"We visited Toronto a number of times and my take was why would you want to live here? It’s a concrete jungle, just too big," the post said.
"What am I missing? Why do people think Calgary sucks? What’s the allure of the bigger cities?" they asked.
It turns out that people had a lot of different reasons to not like Cowtown: from its perceived lack of culture to the fact you need to be able to drive a lot of the time.
A user said it's "flat and boring" in comparison to larger cities. They added while Calgary is great for families, the city isn't made for "singles who crave convenience and culture."
Another person said the city lacks nightlife, and that when there are events they're overcrowded and hard to travel to.
"It's just a boring place to live with not a lot to do," they added.
One Redditor said they'd moved to Calgary 10 years ago and had slowly started to enjoy it, but said there are a lot of things they miss about larger cities."I still miss good restaurants, good seafood, a variety of choices to go shopping, more luxury and exotic cars, people dressed well and accordingly when it comes to events, and just overall the hectic vibe of big cities," they said.
Another common issue with Calgary discussed in the thread was the sprawl and how it's pretty tough to get around without driving as public transit leaves a lot to be desired.
"I live in one of the corners of the city and don't drive. Getting anywhere on transit typically takes me over an hour," one user said.
Other people said it simply comes down to what they value in a city, and sometimes Calgary just doesn't fit the bill.
"Calgary is pleasant but right now, I value cities that are warm, humid, walkable, on the sea, liberal, with urban density, a young population and tons of arts and culture," a person responded.