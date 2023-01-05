An Ontarian Ranted About The Cons Of Moving To Calgary & Locals Got Heated AF
There are more restaurants than just steakhouses!
Calgarians are heated about a series of criticisms made by an Ontarian who didn't like living in the city, and it got pretty brutal.
In a Reddit post, the Ontarian said they had moved to Calgary "in search of greener pastures" but ended up leaving the city less than a year later and shared plenty of reasons as to why they relocated to Ottawa.
First of all, they said public transport is a joke, adding it's "impossible" to live somewhere close to work, a grocery store, a pharmacy, and bars and restaurants.
They also found the nightlife in the city to be "abhorrent," dating to be non-existent and said the only restaurant options are steakhouses.
The Redditor also said many tourist attractions like Banff and Lake Louise are far away, requiring at least a 90-minute car ride.
"I haven't ever been myself to check them out, but then again you'd be dumb to move to Calgary for the 'nature' when in reality you’ll probably only go a handful of times in your entire life," they said.
"Don’t move to Calgary," they added,
However, Calgarians didn't take the criticism of the city lightly, blaming the Reddit poster for not exploring the Calgary enough.
Some people told the poster what they'd got completely wrong about the city, saying there were plenty of areas in the city where you could access anything you'd need without a car.
Another made a good point that a drive into the mountains can actually be quicker than a commute in bigger cities like Toronto or Vancouver.
Another person said the poster had missed out on tons of food options in the city, like Brazilian gaucho, Vietnamese, Japanese and more.
"A simple Google search shows that most of the top restaurants in the city are neither steak nor Italian or Chinese," they said.
Others made a dig about Alberta's supposed lack of Cactus Clubs.
Though, some Albertans went for a very specific criticism of the Redditor's food choices.
You'll probably want to think twice before coming for Calgary because the locals will have a lot to say!