Ontario Provincial Parks Are Hosting A Free Day This Month & Here's All You Need To Know
It also falls on a Friday, so time for another long weekend maybe?
Calling all park enthusiasts and long weekend planners! Mark your calendars because Ontario Parks is holding a free day this month. The annual event is part of Ontario Parks' participation in the global Healthy Parks Healthy People initiative.
It also happens to fall on a Friday in 2023, so you might want to give your manager a heads-up in order to take full of advantage of the Ontario Parks free day use. Here's the lowdown, in case you do:
When is Free Ontario Provincial Parks Day?
On July 21, 2023, all operating Ontario Parks will open their doors to the public for free day-use visitation, as per their website. "Explore a new park, sample our facilities and services or enjoy a fun event in a great natural setting", it says. As mentioned above, it's a Friday — which makes for a great three-night trip. And if you're located in Toronto, here are some interesting options.
What is included on Free Ontario Provincial Parks Day?
Ontario Parks has made this celebration accessible across all its operating locations, the most popular of which are also listed further below. From Algonquin to Bon Echo, you have the opportunity to explore the captivating landscapes and serene settings of Ontario's provincial parks.
As for what's included, the complimentary day pass will grant you access to park facilities until 10:00 pm on July 21. It's important to note that this might not include certain facilities such as camping, equipment rentals, and pools at Bronte Creek and Earl Rowe provincial parks may incur additional charges, in case that's part of your itinerary.
What is Healthy Parks Healthy People?
Healthy Parks Healthy People is a global movement that started out in the year 2000. It gained international attention through the International Healthy Parks Healthy People Congress hosted by Parks Victoria in 2010 and many parks organizations, including Ontario Parks, have since joined in.
"Spending time in nature is good for you," recommends Ontario parks as it promotes "the link between nature and human health and increasing recreational opportunities for Ontarians."
What is the newest Ontario provincial park?
Ontario recently announced the development of the Bigwind Lake Provincial Park, around 150km north of Toronto. It's set to be the province's first fully-serviced provincial park in four decades and will have facilities to camp, park, trek and even charge recreational vehicles. At no less than 5,000 acres, it's also 1.5 times the size of the popular Arrowhead Provincial Park.
The construction of this edifice will begin only later next year, but till then you can still enjoy it in its natural, unadulterated form. Recently, the government had also announced its plans to develop Ontario's first urban provincial park in Uxbridge, which will add to the already elaborate list of 100-plus operational facilities.
What are Ontario's most beautiful provincial parks?
Ontario is home to a remarkable collection of 340 provincial parks and 295 conservation reserves, encompassing a staggering 9.8 million hectares or approximately nine percent of the province. If you're seeking natural beauty at its finest, consider exploring these top contenders recommended by the Canadian tourism department:
- Algonquin Provincial Park
- Quetico Provincial Park
- Killarney Provincial Park
- French River Provincial Park
- Bass Lake Provincial Park
- Petroglyphs Provincial Park
- Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park
- Lake Superior Provincial Park
For those seeking hidden gems and unique experiences, our staff writers have curated a list of lesser-known Ontario Provincial Parks. Ontario's official park locator tool can help you find out more such options around your area of choice.
What are the camping fees at Ontario Provincial Parks?
Camping fees at Ontario Provincial Parks vary depending on the facilities and services available at each campsite. Ontario Parks has categorized their car camping fees into four levels: AA, A, B, and C. These categories indicate the popularity of the campsite and the amenities provided. Take your pick based on your desired camping experience.
Ontario Parks accepts debit cards, cash, as well as VISA and MasterCard credit cards. However, please note that personal checks are not accepted for in-person payments. It's important to stay informed as camping fees and operating dates for individual parks may be subject to change. Prior to your trip, we recommend checking the latest information to ensure accurate planning. The fees mentioned here are listed per campsite per night, serving as a general reference.
How much does an Ontario Parks Pass cost in 2023?
An Ontario Parks Pass grants you all-day entry to the parks. To determine the booking process and associated costs, you can refer to the prescribed method outlined on the official Youtube page.
Discounted rates are available for veterans, senior citizens, and Canoo app users. Additionally, some local libraries offer free passes, as indicated on the designated page, so make the most of these facilities if you can.