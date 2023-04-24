A New Provincial Park Could Be Opening Near Toronto & It's Way Bigger Than Central Park
It's the province's first urban provincial park.
Nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts may get a new destination to explore just outside of Toronto. The Ontario government announced on April 22, 2023 that plans are underway for the creation of the province's first urban provincial park.
The proposed park would be located in the Township of Uxbridge's Oak Ridges Moraine. It would offer activities such as hiking and birdwatching as well as an opportunity to "enjoy the area’s natural beauty.
"Opening a new provincial park in Uxbridge would give families and people in the community new ways to enjoy the great outdoors all year around," Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and Member of Provincial Parliament for Pickering—Uxbridge said in a press release.
"A strong Ontario includes a strong provincial park system, made up of the most beautiful and scenic parts of the province, that will be enjoyed for many generations to come."
The urban park was initially mentioned in the Ontario government's 2023 budget. It could boast up to 1,315 acres of provincially owned lands, making it 50 per cent larger than Central Park in New York City.
Over the next few months, the government will be "conducting site assessments and evaluations" to determine whether it is feasible to create an urban provincial park in Uxbridge.
"These lands are situated on an ecologically important and gorgeous section of the Oak Ridges Moraine. They are near major urban centres in the GTA and perfect for hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing," Dave Barton, Mayor of Uxbridge said.
"I am so proud to be part of the team acting to protect and conserve this unique habitat and green space and I am excited for the recreation and tourism benefits this brings to the Township."
In addition to the new urban park, a spokesperson for the government confirmed to Narcity that the province is "in the process of creating its first new operating provincial park in 40 years." More information on this park will be available in the "near future."
Currently, Ontario is home to 340 provincial parks and 295 conservation reserves. There's no news on when the new urban park could open, so keep an eye out.
