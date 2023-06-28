Ontario Is Getting A Huge New Provincial Park Where You Can Hike, Camp, & Kayak (PHOTOS)
And they want your help to design it!
Rejoice park-goers! Ontario Parks recently confirmed plans for its 'first new full-service operating park in 40 years'. The Bigwind Lake Provincial Park will become the 116th Provincial Park to operate in Ontario, following the recent announcement to explore plans for an urban park in Uxbridge.
At 5,000, acres Bigwind Lake Provincial Park is roughly estimated to be 1.5 times the size of the popular Arrowhead Provincial Park nearby and boasts beautiful lakes, meadows, marshes, and upland forests of Sugar Maple, Eastern Hemlock, and Yellow Birch. It is anticipated that construction on Bigwind Lake Provincial Park will begin in fall 2024, as per the press release.
Where is Bigwind Lake Provincial Park?
Located around 150km (2.5-hour drive, as per Google Maps) north from Toronto, Bigwind Lake will also service across all four seasons. The park will add 250 campground campsites and up to 25 new cabins to the Ontario Parks system.
"The park is in the southern-most range of moose population. It’s also home to a wide variety of other wildlife, including a wealth of birds and over 200 vascular plant species," as per Ontario Parks.
Currently, it's classified as a non-operating provincial park, which means it offers self-guided recreational opportunities like hiking and nature appreciation. However, it doesn't have staff, maintained facilities, or campsites.
Plans to transform Bigwind Lake into a fully serviced operating provincial park are well under way though. The vistas are expected to include modern buildings, a visitor centre, and useful amenities like electric vehicle charging stations and electrified campsites.
Ontario Parks claims that the design will also prioritize environmental sustainability. Low-energy buildings, easily accessible biking and walking trails, and wildlife-friendly planning and design are seen to be integral to the park's development. "We're also consulting and engaging with Indigenous communities and stakeholders to integrate their input in this process," they said.
And guess what? Design suggestions are even welcome from the public. So suggest away.
What's the catch, you ask? The redesigned park is not ready to offer visitors these facilities. This is 'just the start of a multi-year journey,' as per Ontario Parks, so the timelines are blurry.
What is the most beautiful provincial park in Ontario?Sandy island in Arrowhead Provincial Park. Right: Canoeing past cliffs in Bon Echo Provincial Park.@camera_randomjane | Instagram, @_cmadams | Instagram
In case you missed it though, Ontario manages and protects a vast system of 340 provincial parks and 295 conservation reserves, covering a whopping 9.8 million hectares or about nine percent of the entire province. So these could be some worthy candidates to check out in the meantime, as per the Canadian tourism department:
- Algonquin Provincial Park
- Quetico Provincial Park
- Killarney Provincial Park
- French River Provincial Park
- Bass Lake Provincial Park
- Petroglyphs Provincial Park
- Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park
- Lake Superior Provincial Park
Our staff writers have also compiled a list of off-beat Ontario Provincial Parks with hidden gems to explore for thrill-seekers. Use Ontario's official park locator to find more.
How much does it cost to camp at a provincial park?
Camping fees vary depending on the facilities and services provided at each campsite. Ontario Parks has classified their car camping fees into four levels: AA, A, B, and C. These levels reflect the popularity of the campsite and the availability of facilities. So you have options to choose from based on your preferences and budget.
When it comes to paying for your camping fees, Ontario Parks accepts debit card, cash, or VISA and MasterCard credit cards. Unfortunately, personal cheques are not accepted for in-person payments, so keep that in mind.
One thing to note is that camping fees and operating dates for individual provincial parks are subject to change. It's always a good idea to check the latest information before making your plans. The fees listed here are per campsite per night, giving you an idea of what to expect.
How much is an Ontario Parks Pass 2023?
Purchasing a day pass allows you all-day entry into parks. Details of the booking process and related costs can be calculated using the prescribed method here.
Discounts are available for veterans, senior citizens and Canoo app users. You can also buy a free pass from your local library, if it's listed on this page.