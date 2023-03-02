Canada Is Rethinking Its Citizenship Ceremony & Newcomers Could Take The Oath Online
It could seriously speed up processing time for newcomers!
Whether you're thinking about moving to Canada or have recently settled here, there might be changes coming to Canada's immigration system to watch out for.
On February 25, the feds announced a proposed amendment to Canada's citizenship regulations, and it could shave months off processing time for new citizens.
According to a recent statement published in the Canada Gazette, the feds are looking into amendments to the regulations "to provide flexibility in the taking of the Oath of Citizenship."
This includes allowing the oath to be taken via a secure online solution, which it says could eliminate up to three months of processing time.
Moreover, clients would be able to take the oath without the presence of an authorized person.
As the statement specifies, each year, thousands of individuals apply for Canadian citizenship.
"Increased demand, in-person and paper-based processing, and other factors, such as constraints during COVID-19, have contributed to rising inventories of citizenship applications," it says.
This, in turn, has led to processing times that go well beyond the previous standard of 12 months.
And with the feds having some ambitious immigration plans up ahead — which includes welcoming over a million permanent residents over the next three years — officials are now proposing ways to use technology to make things easier and faster.
How is Canada's Oath of Citizenship done?
The Oath of Citizenship is an integral part of becoming a Canadian citizen.
The process includes swearing an oath to respect the laws of the country, as well as an allegiance to the country.
The requirements for the administration of the Oath of Citizenship in Canada include being taken before an authorized individual, like a judge, in most cases at a citizenship ceremony.
However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual citizenship ceremonies were introduced, with clients swearing in through video conference calls before an authorized individual.
What are the proposed changes to Canada's Oath of Citizenship?
If this proposal is approved, it will change how the Oath of Citizenship can be taken.
According to a statement, applicants will be able to take the oath "via a secure online solution without the presence of an authorized person, which could eliminate up to three months of processing time."
This could also simplify processes as currently most ceremonies are held on weekdays, during work hours, where applicants have to take time off work to attend.
Of course, this is merely another alternative to the traditional citizenship ceremony, which will also continue to take place.
And if you have strong thoughts on this, you could weigh in too.
The public can actually leave comments on the Canada Gazette website within 30 days of the publication of the notice.
And, if approved, the amendments will come into effect in June 2023, which isn't too far away!
