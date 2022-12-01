The Feds Are Now Making It Easier For People With These Jobs To Move To Canada
Earlier this month, the federal government announced some pretty ambitious plans for immigration in Canada.
In an effort to tackle labour shortages and bring more newcomers into Canada's workforce, Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that 16 new jobs were now eligible for Express Entry — and this is probably of interest to anyone thinking of moving to Canada permanently.
It means people with these occupations can now use the Express Entry system to apply for permanent residency in Canada, which can be faster and simpler.
The list of new professions accepted is quite diverse and includes jobs like nurse aides, pest controllers and elementary school teachers, to name a few.
Which new professions are new included in Express Entry?
On November 17, the following occupations became eligible for Express Entry:
- Payroll administrators
- Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants
- Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates
- Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants
- Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants
- Sheriffs and bailiffs
- Correctional service officers
- By-law enforcement and other regulatory officers
- Estheticians, electrologists and related occupations
- Residential and commercial installers and servicers
- Pest controllers and fumigators
- Other repairers and servicers
- Transport truck drivers
- Bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators
- Heavy equipment operators
- Aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors
So, if you've been working in the above fields, your path to permanent residency in Canada may become a little easier.
Like with all other occupations in Express Entry, you'll still have to meet the full eligibility criteria, which include having proof of work experience.
All of the newly-added occupations fall under the TEER 3 category. This means candidates should have a college diploma, apprenticeship training roughly less than two years, or more than six months of on-the-job training.
The change was announced by Fraser to "bring in global talent in high-demand sectors like health care, construction and transportation."
"We are using all of the tools at our disposal to tackle labour shortages, particularly in key sectors," he said.
The news has been well-received by those in industries that have been facing job shortages.
However, not all provinces have been equally enthusiastic about Canada's plans to bring in over 1.4 million immigrants over the next three years.
Earlier this month, Quebec Premier François Legault said that the province cannot take in more than 50,000 immigrants annually, citing the preservation of the French language as the main issue.
