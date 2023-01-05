A British TikToker Who Moved To Alberta Was So Confused After A Chinook & Locals Warned Her
"I just thought we were having really good weather."
People who don't live in Alberta might be confused when they move there or visit, and suddenly the temperature jumps up by 20 degrees or more.
A TikToker who moved to Calgary wasn't in the know, but was happy to get a break from the brutal Canadian winter when she experienced her first chinook.
People on TikTok were quick to warn her though — it's not all melting ice and light jackets.
For anyone out there who has never heard of chinook winds, it's basically when the winter weather quickly changes to spring-like temperatures that can last from less than an hour to days.
According to the Parks Canada website, a chinook is a "strong wind which rapidly descends the lee side of mountain slopes. As the air falls, it becomes warm and very dry."
Although they can happen year-round, they're definitely a lot more noticeable in cold weather.
It seems like no one gave this British TikToker a heads-up about them though!
While she was pleasantly surprised by the warm weather, locals warned about the headaches that come with them. Literally.
@sophiechittock
Living for the chinooks & we’re only in November #canada #calgary #yyccalgary #yyctiktok #yycgirls #calgaryalberta #canada_life🇨🇦 #canadian #canadatiktok
"The Chinook comes within massive pressure differences though and causes migraines and headaches in many. I had to leave Calgary," one TikToker wrote in the comments.
@sophiechittock
We ❤️ Christmas in Canada #canada #canada_life🇨🇦 #canadiancheck #canadiangirl #canadiantiktok #canadianstorytime #canadalife #calgary #calgaryyyc #yyctiktok
"The warm periods a great, but you can get wicked headaches and migraines. Always keep some Advil on hand," another said.
The comments were filled with migraine warnings, as well as advice on how to properly pronounce the word "chinook".
"Shi-nook. And yes we all get headaches and we get them constantly," one TikToker said.
According to AccuWeather, "the term Chinook is derived from the Native American people who lived in the geographical area from where the wind originates."
"The Chinook people lived in the vicinity of the Columbia River, which forms the present-day boundary of Washington and Oregon," the weather site said.
The Chinook Nation website said that "the CH in Chinook is pronounced like the CH in church, chickadee or child."
- A Canadian Refused To Switch Plane Seats With A Couple & TikTok Slammed The 'Entitlement' ›
- I Moved To Alberta A Year Ago & Here Are The Things I Wish I Knew Before Coming ›
- UK TikToker Took Her Friend To A BC Grocery Store & Her Reaction To Canadian Snacks Was LOL ›
- I Tried 7 Canadian Snacks For The First Time Since Moving From The UK & Ranked Them ›