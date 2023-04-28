I Moved To Alberta Almost 2 Years Ago & These 6 Places Have Wowed Me The Most
There's so much to see!
After living in Alberta for almost two years, the province has really started to feel like home. Just when I think I've seen all there is to see, I stumble on a place that blows my mind once again and reminds me about how much I love it here.
From stunning lakes to incredible mountains and magical waterfalls, Alberta really has it all!
Here are six spots in Alberta that have truly wowed me.
Canmore Engine Bridge
Did I visit this bridge mainly because it was in The Last Of Us? Maybe, who's to say? However, if you're around Canmore, I'd say Canmore Engine Bridge is the perfect spot to check out. It's just a short walk from the town centre and while the bridge itself is pretty impressive, you get incredible views of the mountains and the crystal-clear river.
Icefields Parkway
The drive from Banff to Jasper is every bit as picturesque as you'd expect it to be. Icefields Parkway is scenic enough on its own but it helps that there are tons of different places to stop and check out lakes, waterfalls and some pretty incredible hiking trails. Anyone in Alberta should try to make the journey at least once in their lives because it really is stunning.
Athabasca Falls
One of my favourite stops on Icefields Parkway is the enormous Athabasca Falls. The waterfall is just as beautiful in the winter as it is in the summer.
Sunshine Meadows
Sunshine Meadows was definitely a highlight of the hikes I've done so far since moving to Alberta. While having to pay to take the gondola up might be off-putting to some, the trails over the meadow are so beautiful. You get to see lakes, mountains and thousands of wildflowers. It's well worth the trip.
Maligne Canyon
If you're spending time in Jasper, Maligne Canyon is a super easy hiking trail to follow but that doesn't make it any less impressive. As you hike, you'll get to cross over six different bridges which offer stunning views of the huge canyon throughout.
Johnson Lake
Johnson Lake often gets overlooked for other nearby lakes like Two Jack and Minnewanka, however, it's just as stunning and usually a little bit less busy. As it's one of the only lakes in the area that isn't fed by glaciers, it's also a little bit warmer (though definitely not warm by any means). It's the perfect place to sit and chill or take a paddle board out onto the water.