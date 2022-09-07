I Drove From BC To Alberta & Here Are 7 Must-Do Activities In Banff This Fall
The wolfdog sanctuary was my favourite! 🐺
A little while back, I tackled the long drive from B.C. to Alberta — where I ended up in the stunning town of Banff.
Although it was a dreary nine-hour drive, it was so worth it and I am still constantly telling people about the fun activities I did while I was there.
There are so many touristy activities to do in Banff — some, like the ones on Lake Louise, were absolutely worth it while excursions like the Banff Gondola can be completely skipped altogether.
Here are a few must-do activities in Banff — if you are also planning to head there this fall.
Stroll through the Cascades Of Time Gardens
Cascades Of Time Gardens.
This has to be one of the most beautiful gardens I have ever seen — plus, access to it is completely free! The Cascades Of Time Gardens had a wide variety of flowers and tons of seating options, if you need a place to relax after a long day of walking around town.
The gardens were built all the way back in the 1930s and a stroll through them also feels like a trip in time.
Canoe on Lake Louise
Canoeing on Lake Louise.
I highly recommend renting a canoe on Lake Louise and setting out on it first thing in the morning. The canoes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and they do cost a pretty penny of $145 per hour. But in my opinion, it was totally worth it.
The views from the middle of the lake are absolutely stunning and I was able to capture some unforgettable photos of the emerald green waters while I was at it.
Enjoy tea at Fairmont Château Lake Louise
Fairmont Château Lake Louise.
The decor, architecture and views of Lake Louise from the inside of the Fairmont Château Lake Louise are exquisite. Non-hotel guests can also enjoy afternoon tea at this hotel, which is the perfect place to warm up on those colder fall days.
Afternoon tea is available at the hotel from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and costs $70 per person.
Visit the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary
Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary.
This was one of my most memorable experiences from the trip!
The Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary is located right outside Banff and costs around $25 to do the self-guided walk. I was able to walk through the sanctuary and get some snaps of the packs of resident wolfdogs on the property.
They also offer interactive tours where you can actually go into the enclosures.
Take the chair lift up Mt. Norquay
Mt. Norquay.
Skip the ever-so-busy Banff Gondola and take the chair lift up to Mt. Norquay instead. The views were absolutely phenomenal and they have a nice restaurant right at the top of the mountain.
Plus, I even happened to see a black bear and some mountain goats on the ride up!
Check out the Fairmont Banff Springs hotel
Fairmont Banff Springs hotel.
This rather eerie hotel has been around since 1888 and it was amazing to walk through it with that piece of knowledge. Although it has been renovated since then, the hotel still embodies an old-school appeal.
The massive hotel is a good spot to sit down, have lunch and enjoy some incredible views. Thrill-seekers can also plan a visit to this haunted-looking edifice to get in the Halloween spirit.
Hop pubs in downtown Banff
A drink.
The town of Banff has so a surprising variety of restaurants and pubs to visit. It was fun to plan my own pub crawl to get the chance to visit more than a few.
Also, if there was ever a lineup at any of the restaurants, I was able to put my name down and explore some of the nearby shops while I waited.