I Went Camping In Banff For The First Time & Here's 6 Things I Wish I'd Known Before
Bug spray is non-negotiable! 🦟
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
One thing I was desperate to tick off my summer bucket list this year in Alberta was to go camping in the mountains and I was finally able to make that a reality.
I haven't camped since 2016 and the last time was at a festival so there was more of a risk of tipsy people bumping into me than bears. But camping in Banff is a whole different experience, for better and for worse.
I was pretty nervous about the whole thing but set off with a $50 tent and a dream. Once I'd gotten over my paranoia about being eaten by a bear in my sleep, I really started to relax and settle into life in the great outdoors.
While I went with friends who are a bit more experienced with camping than me (and thank god because I'm pretty clueless), these are the things I wish I'd known beforehand.
It can get cold AF even in the summer
Sunset in a campsite.
It probably seems obvious but I can not stress to you enough that you should bring way more layers of clothes and blankets than you'd think you would need. Despite being the height of summer, sleeping in a tent can get pretty chilly and there's nothing worse than waking up freezing.
It's actually super affordable
The view from Tunnel Mountain.
Anyone who has been to Banff will tell you it's a pretty expensive trip. Between park passes, hotels, food and transport, it's not a cheap vacation by any means.
However, campsites in the park are actually pretty affordable and provided you have the equipment already (shout out to my friends who already had the goods!), you can be pretty self-sufficient and cook on-site or over a campfire.
You need to be quick to reserve
Paddle boarding on Johnson Lake.
If you are looking to secure yourself a campsite, you'll need to be fast.
Those super scenic lakeside camping spots will go really quickly so be prepared. Booking for a lot of sites in national parks opens as early as January. That being said, people do change their plans so you can sometimes snag a last-minute spot if you're less fussy about the specific site.
The bugs are no joke
A view of Banff.
By far, the most annoying thing about camping is the bugs.
It was practically impossible to get away from the mosquitoes and I spent the entire weekend and following days with two huge bites on my face and so many on my legs that I actually lost count. If you can, bring some kind of mosquito net to sit under and so much bug spray to avoid all the itching.
Be aware of wildlife
Banff Hoodoos.
This might seem obvious to most Canadians but in the U.K., there's not really too much danger of running into any scary wildlife at night so locking away all your food and toiletries isn't as big of a deal. But camping in bear country is a whole different ball game so make sure you have a plan.
If you have a vehicle, you'll want to make sure all your snacks are locked safely inside or you can check if your campsite has any bear-proof lockers.
You'll be hooked!
Charlie on Tunnel Mountain.
I wouldn't consider myself a hugely outdoorsy person but after one camping trip in those glorious mountains, I'm ready to go again.
Being able to wake up to the sun rising over the mountains and trees and eat breakfast outdoors was dreamy and we were just a stone's throw away from gorgeous hikes and lakes.