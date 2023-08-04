6 Magical Alberta Glamping Spots To Visit If You Love The Outdoors But Don't Want To Rough It
You don't have to give up your creature comforts to head outdoors.
There's really nothing better than spending a weekend in the great outdoors and with stunning scenery, Alberta is the place to do it.
However, if the thought of setting up a tent and camping really isn't your thing, Alberta is also home to a ton of unique glamping spots all over the province where you can get a taste of the outdoors but still access some of your favourite home comforts.
Accommodation ranges from luxury tents with beds to impressive domes with huge windows to check out the landscape or even adorable tiny cabins.
So if you want to head on a weekend break but you're really not a fan of roughing it, here are some of the best Alberta glamping spots to check out.
Glamping Alberta
Price: Stays start from $159 per night
Address: 3124 Township Rd. 5-3A, Castle Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This cozy glamping site is in Castle Provincial Park, just under a three hour drive south of Calgary between Table Mountain and Beaver Mines Lake.
It has a variety of unique accommodations to choose from including family-sized domes and canvas cabins which all come with plenty of home comforts such as mattresses, bed linen, towels, and cookware.
The stays also include fire pits, BBQs and outdoor seating so you can enjoy the beautiful mountain scenery.
If you're travelling in the summer, the domes come with air conditioning so you don't need to worry about sleeping in a hot and sticky tent. The domes have their own indoor washrooms and kitchenettes with a refrigerator and burner.
The tents also have access to shower facilities.
The Secret Sanctuary
Price: Accommodation starts from $75 per night
Address: 463049 Range Rd. 22, Westerose, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to relax and unwind, the Secret Sanctuary may just be the perfect glamping spot for you.
Located just a stone's throw away from Pigeon Lake, the glamping site has a ton of different accommodation options available including cabins, bell tents and a retro RV.
The cozy cabin comes with enough room for five people to sleep, as well as a kitchen with appliances, a compost toilet and a living area complete with a television.
The glamping tents also contain beds, indoor and outdoor seating, space for campfires and compost toilets.
As well as being able to stay in the luxurious tents, the Secret Sanctuary offers a ton of different spa and wellness activities such as relaxing massages, reiki and mindset coaching for an additional fee.
The site is home to four llamas that love to snack on any leftover fruits and vegetables you might have.
Sundance by Basecamp
Price: From $229 per night
Address: 2 Sundance Rd., Hwy. 40, Kananaskis, AB
Why You Need To Go: Right in the heart of Kananaskis, this glamping site has tons of different accommodation options from huge tipis to trapper tents.
All the accommodations come with bed frames and mattresses, as well as kerosene heaters in case the nights or early mornings are a bit chilly. Showers and toilets are just a short walk away from your tent.
They also have fire pits with half grills so you can cook up some delicious campfire meals right outside your tent.
If you're worried about having to pack a ton of supplies, you can rent a lot of stuff from the campsite including bedding, towels, camp stoves and cooking utensils.
During the day, you can explore the stunning area in Kananaskis with a 40-minute drive to scenic points like Upper Kananaskis Lake or for a luxury experience, you could head to the Kananaskis Nordic Spa.
Onespot Crossing Campground
Price: From $175 per night
Address: 2822 Wintergreen Rd., West Bragg Creek, AB
Why You Need To Go: Set on the ancestral lands of the Tsuut’ina First Nation, Onespot Crossing gives visitors the incredible opportunity to experience the great outdoors while learning about the Indigenous history of the area.
There are different accommodation types from tipis to bell tents and a luxury dome along the stunning Elbow River with toilets and showers available.
Not only will you be able to camp comfortably, but Onespot Crossing also hosts a ton of educational events from medicine walks where you can learn all about local plants and their medicinal properties and a tour of historical sites where a knowledge keeper will teach you about the cultural importance of each site.
Refuge Bay
Price: From $419 per night.
Address: 56524 Range Rd. 50, Cherhill, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This adorable glamping spot is just an hour away from Edmonton, making it the perfect weekend getaway from the city.
At Refuge Bay, there are two accommodation types available, a tiny cabin and a luxury glamping dome.
The dome has panoramic windows with a view onto a private wetland lake and a transparent ceiling so you can gaze out into the night sky from bed.
It also contains a mini-fridge, a Bluetooth speaker, and a wood-fired stove, as well as a private toilet, a heated shower and a private wood-fired barrel sauna to relax in.
You can to rent a wood-fired hot tub during your visit for the ultimate luxury experience.
Everlong Acres
Price: From $90 a night
Address: Township Rd. 591A, Saint Vincent, AB
Why You Need To Go: Just outside the town of St. Paul, Everlong Acres is a pet-friendly glamping site with a cozy cabin and a belle tent that you're able to rent out.
The tent includes everything you'll need for sleep and cooking in the lush forested spot. It also has a covered outdoor kitchen and a BBQ and a camp stove, as well as a coffee machine and a mini fridge.
While you're in the area, you can explore the stunning forest and the semi-private lake on site. There's a good chance you'll see wildlife during your stay so keep your eyes peeled.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.