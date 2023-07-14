6 Alberta Campsites With Stunning Lake Views Where You Can Swim In Crystal Clear Water
These spots are so dreamy!
If you're looking to travel in Alberta this summer, camping can be a great affordable option. As an added bonus, there are also a ton of Alberta campsites that have views of some of the province's most spectacular lakes to try out.
Waking up to mountain views or sandy beaches and taking a dip in emerald-green lakes is pretty idyllic and plenty of campsites in Alberta offer you all the views you could ever hope for.
So whether you're planning an epic weekend in the mountains or you're looking for some downtime at the beach, these are some of the best Alberta campsites you can stay at.
Two Jack Campground
Price: Campsites start from $29.25 per night
Address: Lake Minnewanka Scenic Dr., Banff National Park, AB
Why You Should Go: You can camp along the shore of the stunning emerald green Two Jack Lake, just a stone's throw away from Banff town.
The lake is the perfect spot to chill out on a hot summer's day or head out onto the water on a paddleboard or kayak. You can also spend the evening taking in the night sky over the peak of Mount Rundle. It's also a short drive or cycle to other gorgeous spots like Johnson Lake or Lake Minnewanka.
If you don't fancy packing up a tent but still want a taste of the great outdoors, you can also rent one of Parks Canada's ready-set-up tents, complete with heat, lighting, electrical outlets, and actual beds.
Hidden Cove Campground
Price: Backcountry camping starts from $12.75 per person per night
Address: Maligne Lake, Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Should Go: This backcountry campsite is hidden right along the edge of the beautiful Maligne Lake and if you want to visit, you'll have to paddle or kayak to the campsite from the main boat launch.
Hidden Cove is a secluded campsite at the west of the lake and the tiny campsite has just four spots so it's the perfect spot for a peaceful adventure. There's also a shelter with a wood stove so if you're staying on the site, you'll need to bring firewood from the pile at the Maligne Lake boat launch.
As Jasper National Park is the world's second-largest dark sky preserve, it's one of the most magical places in Alberta to gaze at the night sky. From the lake's main boat launch, you can also kayak or catch a boat to see the stunning Spirit Island.
Hidden Cove can be booked online and there's a two-night maximum stay at the site.
Hidden Cove Campground website
Pigeon Lake Campground
Price: Unserviced campsites are $34 per night. You can also get a site with power for $42 a night or with power, water and sewer for $58 per night.
Address: Pigeon Lake Provincial Park, County of Wetaskiwin No. 10, AB
Why You Should Go: Pigeon Lake is less than an hour and a half south of Edmonton so it doesn't take long to reach the epic lakeside camping spot.
Pigeon Lake campsite has all the amenities you'd need including electrical hookups, showers and toilets. There are also fire pits to use too so if you want to do some cooking on the fire, you're all set as firewood can be bought on-site for $10 per bundle.
The provincial park has a ton of hiking trails where you may be able to spot local wildlife and you can also spend time relaxing on the sandy shores of Ma-Me-O Beach.
Pigeon Lake Campground website
Jarvis Bay Provincial Park Campground
Price: Campsites with power cost $41 a night. Sites with power and water are $49 a night.
Why You Should Go: This popular Alberta campsite can be found on the shore of Sylvan Lake and has plenty of space for tents and RVs within walking distance to the water.
The campsite comes complete with plenty of amenities such as showers, fire pits, toilets and power and there's also a camper supply store and an ice cream shop so you don't need to worry if you're running low on food and drink.
Jarvis Bay is just a short drive to the beach town of Sylvan Lake so it's the perfect stop to stay at if you're looking to chill by the water or head out on a boat.
Jarvis Bay Provincial Park Campground website
Point Backcountry Campground
Price: $12 per person per night
Why You Should Go: Located in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Point Backcountry Campground offers stunning views of Upper Kananaskis Lake and the surrounding mountains and it's quite the view to wake up to. The campsite is just over an hour's drive away from Canmore or just under two hours away from Calgary.
Fires are actually not permitted at the site so you'll need to make sure you have plenty of food and cooking equipment on hand before you travel.
It's the perfect spot for fishing and kayaking. There are also a ton of incredible hiking trails in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park to tackle while you're there such as the Upper Kananaskis Lake Circuit, Chester Lake and Ptarmigan Cirque.
Point Backcountry Campground website
Devonshire Short-Stay Campground
Price: Campsites cost $28 a night
Address: Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park, AB
Why You Should Go: This lakeside camping spot is situated on the shores of Lesser Slave Lake in Northern Alberta, one of the largest lakes in Alberta. The lake is a three-hour drive north of Edmonton.
The campsite is designated for RVs with their own toilets and cooking equipment so if you show up with just a tent, you might be disappointed as there aren't any amenities on site.
While you're staying on Lesser Slave Lake, there are a ton of recreational activities such as swimming, boating and fishing which you can take part in. There are also a ton of hiking and biking trails within the provincial park. Devonshire Beach is also a stunning sandy beach so you can just spend the day relaxing by the water.
Devonshire Short-Stay Campground website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.