This Bright Blue Lake In BC Looks Just Like Lake Louise But Without All The Tourists
It's just as picturesque too!
Alberta is known for having some incredible lakes with stunning blue waters, like Lake Louise. Although it is beautiful, it can also get super busy and jam-packed with tourists.
Luckily, B.C. has an awesome lake that looks just like the famous Lake Louise but without the crowds.
Emerald Lake is located in Yoho National Park, B.C. and it is basically Lake Louise's twin. The lake is actually relatively close to Alberta — which is maybe why it's so similar.
The B.C. lake is only a 35-minute drive from Lake Louise in Alberta and is just over the boundary between the two provinces.
It has some seriously beautiful blue-coloured waters and you can even canoe in it. Although the water is beautiful, it might be a tiny bit cold to swim in — so you might want to test the waters before diving in.
Although there is no Fairmont attached to this lake, there is a quaint lodge called Emerald Lake Lodge if you're looking to stay the night.
The lodge looks super cozy and has some amazing lake views.
This lake is one to be added to your bucket list to visit as soon as possible.
It's one of B.C's amazing natural wonders and it would truly be a wonderful sight to see. So, if you already have a trip planned to visit Lake Louise, you might want to re-consider checking out this nearby lake in B.C.
There's no doubt you won't be leaving this spot without capturing some incredible photos first.
Emerald Lake
Address: Yoho National Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This lake is truly mesmerizing with its bright blue waters. If you're looking for a less crowded lake than Lake Louise, but one that still has all the beauty, come here.