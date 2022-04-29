This Lake In BC Has Water That Looks Like Actual Glass & It’s Mesmerizing
No hiking is required!
B.C. has some seriously beautiful spots to explore, and this super calm lake is one of them.
The lake at Muncho Lake Provincial Park has water that is like a mirror, which makes for some epic photos. The best part is that no hiking is required to access the stunning lake.
Located in Northern B.C., Muncho Lake can be found along the Alaska Highway along the way to the Canadian Rockies.
This lake is so underrated, absolutely stunning and has next-level views. It's almost like a much bigger and less-known version of the extremely popular lake in Alberta — Lake Louise.
It has twelve kilometres of bright blue-coloured water and it is completely mesmerizing. You won't want to forget to bring your camera because there will definitely be multiple photo opportunities here.
Be super careful when driving along the roads beside this gorgeous lake. It may be hard to keep your eyes on the road when you want to look at the amazing views.
You might even catch a glimpse of some wildlife along the way.
During the summer months, you can enjoy so many different activities at this lake like fishing, hiking, canoeing, and paddleboarding. You will probably see a bunch of people fishing in their canoes here during those warmer summer days.
Muncho Lake has a variety of different fish including lake trout, arctic grayling, bull trout and whitefish.
If you're into hiking and finding the absolute best views of the lake, there are some great hiking trails that you can climb up.
Camping season is just around the corner, and if you're looking to spend the night after exploring the whole day at the lake, there are some spots available nearby.
Strawberry Flats campground and MacDonald campground are just 11-kilometres away.
This lake looks like it could literally belong in a movie.
Everything about this spot is extremely photo-worthy and a must-visit destination for anyone travelling to B.C.
Muncho Lake Provincial Park
Price: Free
Address: Alaska Hwy, Northern Rockies B, BC
Why You Need To Go: This lake is absolutely stunning with its glass-like waters. It is definitely a lake in B.C. to add to your bucket list.