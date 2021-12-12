Trending Tags

This Ontario Winter Hike Takes You Across A Frozen Marsh & Past Glistening Ice Formations

It leads to the southernmost point of Canada's mainland. ❄️

@davidsonphotography.inc | Instagram

If you're looking for some winter magic, you'll want to plan a trip to this spot, which will make you feel like you're in a scene from Frozen.

Point Pelee National Park, located in Leamington, is a small but stunning nature oasis to explore year-round.

In the winter, the park transforms with snow-covered trees and glistening, natural ice formations.

You can wander along a 1 kilometre boardwalk trail that loops over a frozen marsh and take in the views of the frosty wonderland.

The Tip Trail leads to the most southern point of Canadian mainland, and you can gaze across the icy waters and explore the natural ice formations along the way.

Bundle up and take a trip through this winter paradise this season.

Point Pelee National Park

Price: $6.10 + per adult

Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr., Leamington, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a world of snow and ice at this glistening park.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

