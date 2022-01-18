This Ontario Winter Hike Winds Through Icy Caverns & Takes You To A Dazzling Lookout Spot
It's an "other-worldly experience".
This jaw-dropping winter hike in Ontario takes you through a snow-filled wonderland to a spectacular lookout.
Located about 2 hours from Toronto, The Nottawasaga Bluffs boasts towering caves, deep forests, and open meadows waiting to be explored.
One of the most fascinating features of the area are the massive crevices that offer an "other-worldly experience". You can find them along the Keyhole Side Trail, and the soaring rock wills will make you feel like you've stepped into an icy fortress.
For more majestic views, follow the Lookout Side Trail, which leads to the top of the escarpment and comes with sprawling views of the snowy world below.
Other unique features of the area include an old stagecoach road, limestone kiln, and a bridge over a stream.
While the hike is gorgeous during the winter, it can also be slippery, and it is advised to use caution while exploring the trails, especially when it comes to the caves.
Nottawasaga Bluffs
Price: $10 per vehicle
Address: 9749 County Rd. 91, Duntroon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore jaw-dropping caves and hike to a towering lookout at this spot.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.