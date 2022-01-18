Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
winter in ontario

This Ontario Winter Hike Winds Through Icy Caverns & Takes You To A Dazzling Lookout Spot

It's an "other-worldly experience".

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Ontario Winter Hike Winds Through Icy Caverns & Takes You To A Dazzling Lookout Spot
@laurencbridle | Instagram, @chickensandlaserbeams | Instagram

This jaw-dropping winter hike in Ontario takes you through a snow-filled wonderland to a spectacular lookout.

Located about 2 hours from Toronto, The Nottawasaga Bluffs boasts towering caves, deep forests, and open meadows waiting to be explored.

One of the most fascinating features of the area are the massive crevices that offer an "other-worldly experience". You can find them along the Keyhole Side Trail, and the soaring rock wills will make you feel like you've stepped into an icy fortress.

For more majestic views, follow the Lookout Side Trail, which leads to the top of the escarpment and comes with sprawling views of the snowy world below.

Other unique features of the area include an old stagecoach road, limestone kiln, and a bridge over a stream.

While the hike is gorgeous during the winter, it can also be slippery, and it is advised to use caution while exploring the trails, especially when it comes to the caves.

Nottawasaga Bluffs

Price: $10 per vehicle

Address: 9749 County Rd. 91, Duntroon, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore jaw-dropping caves and hike to a towering lookout at this spot.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
winter in ontario

This Ontario Skating Trail Will Let You Glide Through A Magical Forest For Free

You can skate at night under the stars, too! ✨

Courtesy of Township of Laurentian Valley

You can glide along a 1.5-kilometre ice trail in Ontario and feel transported to a magical winter wonderland.

The Laurentian Valley Skating Trail in the Ottawa Valley takes you through a wooded area full of trees that reach the sky and give you a wonderful winter experience when they're covered with a dusting of snow.

Keep Reading Show less
toronto pearson airport

Pearson Airport, Air Canada & WestJet Want The Feds To Change Testing Requirements

They say it could free up 8,000 COVID-19 tests a day for schools and health care providers.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Canada's busiest airport and two major Canadian airlines are urging the feds to scrap some of their COVID-19 testing requirements.

Toronto Pearson Airport, Air Canada and WestJet collectively penned an open letter to top-ranking health officials with the Canadian and Ontario governments pleading them to work together and update travel restrictions so more resources can be given to "support our healthcare system and our communities."

Keep Reading Show less
winter in toronto

7 Snow Day Activities In Toronto That Aren't Just Binge-Watching Netflix Shows

Stay warm! ❄️

@ripleysaquaca | Instagram, @bar_neon | Instagram

The weather outside is frightful, but in Toronto, there's still more to do than watch reruns of your favourite Netflix shows.

You can experience all sorts of unique activities without leaving your couch, or you can bundle up and enjoy some outdoor activities in the snow.

Keep Reading Show less

A Betty White Tribute Is Happening In Niagara Tonight & The Falls Will Light Up In White

Today would have been the star's 100th birthday.

Sbukley | Dreamstime, Niagara Parks | Handout

Tonight, Niagara Falls is paying tribute to a beloved actress and entertainer on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Betty White, who charmed viewers around the world for eight decades, passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99.

Keep Reading Show less