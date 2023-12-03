5 Canadian National Parks That Transform Into Winter Wonderlands & Are Waiting To Be Explored
Get outside this season.❄️
As much as the Canadian winters are about cozying up next to a fireplace, you don't have to give up exploring the great outdoors altogether.
There are so many Canadian national parks that remain open in the chilly season and are arguably even more beautiful with a fresh blanket of snow glistening underneath the sun. Tucked away in these national parks are frozen waterfalls, white-tipped rocky peaks, icy lakes, and picturesque wintry scenes that look like they're out of a fairytale.
An added bonus is the tranquillity of the season. Without the busloads of tourists making their way to explore the nature you can enjoy the peaceful quiet of the parks.
It also means you might be able to find cheaper accommodations for some of these typically pricey areas.
Exploring in the off-season comes with new challenges and risks though, so make sure to bundle up, do your research, and go prepared for the conditions.
If you're not ready to give up your outdoor pursuits just because summer is over, then head to one of these spectacular Canadian national parks.
Yoho National Park
Where: B.C.
Why you need to go this winter: Booming waterfalls freeze over as winter settles in this park, nestled in the Canadian Rockies. The iconic jade-coloured lake, Emerald Lake, takes on a winter wonderland quality as snow surrounds it.
You can even stay on the lake at Emerald Lake Lodge here, for the ultimate winter getaway in this national park. The lodge is made up of little cottages on the lake, so you can cozy up by night and adventure out into the park by day. Thanks to its seclusion the lodge also makes a great stargazing destination, perfect for anyone hoping to see the northern lights put on a show this winter.
Even if you're not staying overnight though, Yoho National Park is full of winter wonders. You can adventure out onto one of the winter trails with snowshoes strapped to your feet, exploring Wapta Falls, Ross Lake Loop, and Sherbrooke Lake. You can also make the journey to Emerald Lake to see the lodge tucked away in the mountains, even if you're not there for a stay.
The Natural Bridge is also a must-see for people visiting the park, and you can also check out the cross-country skiing trails here.
Fundy National Park
Where: New Brunswick
Why you need to go this winter: New Brunswick isn't exactly the first thought for most people when they think of a winter destination, but Fundy National Park is brimming with beauty all year round.
If you're willing to brave the cold you can even try winter camping here at one of the yurts in the park or the year-round rustic cabins. You can cozy up in the cabin, warmed by the heat of the woodstove, and look out at the Bay of Fundy. When they say rustic they mean it though, so go prepared with all your winter camping needs.
If you're not up for an overnighter in the wilderness this winter then you can take a day trip to the park and explore some of the winter snowshoeing or cross-country skiing trails. There are also places to ice skate, go sledding, and fat bike in the park.
This park is unique in that it's on the Bay of Fundy, which is home to the highest tides in the world. You can watch the ocean pull in and out all year round, and take in the majestic area.
Bruce Peninsula National Park
Where: Ontario
Why you need to go this winter: The bright blue waters of the park freeze over, creating stunning caverns of ice in the winter. The park is scenic any time of year with its jagged cliffs and rocket beaches, and you can explore it all with bright snow all around this upcoming season. Snowshoe through the winter trails here and take in the icy scenery. The Grotto is especially beautiful in the winter when it transforms into a turquoise ice cave.
There are also winter camping options at this park if you want to make a weekend trip out of your adventure.
Banff National Park
Where: Alberta
Why you need to go this winter: This is the park that needs no introduction but can't go without mention. It's the country's first official national park and has a picturesque mountain town nestled in the awe-inspiring nature.
The popular tourist destination comes alive in the winter, with a ton of holiday activities, light displays, and a whole lot of charm.
The Town Of Banff is in this park, making it easy to find accommodations, restaurants, and things to do that aren't exclusively outdoors on a visit to the park. The picturesque town is surrounded by towering mountains that make it feel like an enchanting winter escape.
There's a lot of adventure to be found outside the town though, from mountain peaks to the thermal waters of the hot springs. Downhill skiing, fat biking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing — this park has all the winter activities. After a long day of exploring you can wind down in the Banff Upper Hot Springs, soaking in the minerals of the outdoor pool.
This is the perfect national park to go to this winter if you want a mix of relaxation, with a side of adventure.
Kluane National Park and Reserve
Where: Yukon
Why you need to go this winter: You can get a taste of the spectacular views of the Yukon at this national park. Massive glaciers, towering mountains, stunning forests and lots of wildlife are all within this park. There's beauty in every glance at this park, and lots of ways to explore it.
You can head out on one of the winter-friendly trails, go for a backcountry camping trip, or explore the beautiful Kathleen Lake. If you're lucky you might get a northern lights show while here.
This extraordinary park also has the world's largest non-polar icefields and is home to the highest peak in the country – Mount Logan. The incredible parks definitely makes for a uniquely beautiful trip this winter.
