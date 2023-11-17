7 Charming Small Towns In BC That Are Brimming With Holiday Magic & Make The Perfect Getaway
Escape the city life and embrace the festive season!❄️
Small towns are where the holidays come alive. The charming atmosphere is elevated with twinkling lights, a fresh snowfall, and festive music that all makes you want to cozy up by a fire.
Luckily there are lots of quaint small towns in B.C. that you can go to soak up the magical vibes of the holiday season. From little ski towns tucked away in the mountains to historic villages just outside the city centers — there's no shortage of beautiful small towns and areas in the province.
Pile in the car for a day-long road trip, or book a getaway in one of these spots to really disconnect.
Whistler
Anyone remember Lindsay Lohan's cheesy (yet amazing) holiday rom-com last year? Cozying up at a lodge in Whistler you'll feel like you're right in the fictional world.
The famous ski village is popular for a reason – it's beautiful, has amazing skiing, and also happens to be packed with good restaurants and shopping.
With snow-tipped peaks all around you can stroll through the village and channel your inner Hallmark movie main character energy here.
If you're not up for skiing then go check out the walking trails in the area that take you past stunning lakes, old-growth trees, and endless mountain views. Or opt for a more relaxing day and spend hours at the Scandinave Spa, where you can completely disconnect in nature while going between the hot and cold plunges.
It's not the most budget-friendly holiday retreat, but it won't disappoint in terms of festive magic.
Fort Langley
This little village is in the Township of Langley, just 30 minutes outside of Vancouver. It makes the perfect escape for anyone in the city who wants a slice of small-town living without having to go far. Although it's close to the major city, you'll feel like you're in a quaint middle-of-nowhere community.
It's picture-perfect with twinkling lights, a historic feel, and holiday events. You can head to Fort Langley Community Hall to see the beautiful Christmas tree or visit during the 'Christmas in the Village' market to really get festive.
You can spend the day wandering around the village popping into the local shops and restaurants, and you'll probably never want to leave.
Revelstoke
The ski hill here is "home to the most vertical in North America at 1,713 metres," according to its website, so it makes for an adventurous vacation for all the skiers and snowboarders out there.
While there is everything from hot springs, national parks, and hiking to snowmobiling and dog sledding to keep you busy on a visit to this town, you shouldn't overlook the slow-paced charm it has.
Fill up your day with excursions, or just wander around the picturesque town with all its colourful storefronts and scenic beauty. With heaps of snow covering the town and mountains as the backdrop, it's hard to think of a place that's more magical than Revelstoke in the winter.
The Halcyon Hot Springs is the perfect place to wind down in the surrounding area, especially if you've been exploring the great outdoors and need to warm up.
Kimberly
This little town was actually ranked as the top small town in B.C., according to the tourism website, and you can see why.
There's the splendour of natural beauty in the area with lakes and mountains, but also a rich history to explore. You can go underground and learn about the mining history of the town (although it is closed for the winter, it makes for a fun summer excursion to add to your bucket list) or visit the heritage museum in the town.
This tiny community is nestled in the mountains too, making it ripe for exploration. You can go out on one of the trails in the area to get incredible views or go hit the slopes at Kimberley Alpine Resort. The resort website said that "Kimberley receives an average snow fall of 13 feet of snow in a season," so you can rest assured that you'll be stepping into a winter wonderland here.
The downtown core of Kimberly is pedestrian-only, making it extra charming to walk through as you pass by restaurants and shops without the hustle and bustle of traffic. You'll also get a European vibe as you explore the town centre, thanks to the large clock and the Bavarian design.
Hope
You won't just feel like you're walking into a Hallmark movie set here — you actually will be.
The community of Hope is actually a popular filming spot, just a couple of hours away from Vancouver. Christmassy titles like Winter's Dream and A Christmas Tree Grows In Coloradouse the beautiful area as backdrops, so you can go there and live out all your Hallmark dreams.
While it's always fun to walk down the main streets of these small towns, what really makes hope special is the unreal nature surrounding the town. Go out and explore the waterfalls hidden within the forests, breathe in the mountain air, and just enjoy the scenery.
Kaslo
This beautiful lakeside village is small but full of things to do. It's tucked away in a valley and surrounded by mountains, making it feel like a little oasis far from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
Walk around the quaint village center and explore the local shops and restaurants, or take in the view of the lake, which is especially magical in the winter with snow-peaked mountains as the backdrop.
Adventure lovers can really explore the area, or even try heli skiing with Stellar Heli Skiing. For a more low-key visit you can walk around and enjoy the historic feel of the village, or visit in February to experience the Kaslo Winter in the Forest festival.
The tiny community, of less than 1,000 people, packs in a whole lot of charm – making it the perfect destination to escape to this season.
