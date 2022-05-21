9 Natural Hot Springs In BC That Are Totally Surreal & Will Help You Escape Reality
Wash your worries away! ♨️
Hot springs are nature's hot tubs and will have you feeling like you are getting a full-on spa experience — without the hefty price tag.
B.C. is jam-packed with stunning hot springs which are all so incredibly unique and one-of-a-kind.
If you've been looking into taking a road trip around B.C. this summer, you might want to add some of these hot springs to the list.
It's the perfect way to relax and unwind, especially after a long day of hiking. Plus, most of them are surrounded by lush green trees and the sounds of nature, so you know it will be super peaceful.
Here is a list of nine mesmerizing hot springs that you can experience this summer.
Ram Creek Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Ram Creek Hot Springs., East Kootenay E, BC
Why You Need To Go: There are two routes you can take to reach this stunning hot springs spot surrounded by lush green forest. Although it is a hike to get to it, it will surely be worth it.
Lussier Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Lussier Hot Springs., Cranbrook, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hot spring is surrounded by tons of rocks and beside a river. You can listen to the river flowing and crashing next to you while you bask in a peaceful hot spring.
Fairmont Hot Springs
Price: Free for hotel guests
Address: 5225 Fairmont Resort Rd., Fairmont Hot Springs, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hot spring is Canada’s largest natural mineral hot spring, according to their website. The fact that this is the largest in Canada, gives even more reason to check it out.
Pitt River Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Pitt-Buklin FSR., Fraser Valley F, BC
Why You Need To Go: Soaking in a hot spring and enjoying some eye-piecing blue river views would be absolutely incredible. There is no doubt that this whole hot spring experience is extremely photo-worthy too.
Harrison Hot Springs
Price: Free for hotel guests
Address: 101 Hot Springs Rd., Harrison Hot Springs, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hot spring is located right in the Harrison Hot Springs Resort, so if you're a hotel guest you'll get to use it for free.
Keyhole Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Lillooet Forest Service Road., Squamish-Lillooet C, BC
Why You Need To Go: Keyhole Hot Springs is super unique because it's nestled right into the rocks. It's truly such a stunning spot to get cozy and soak in some warm mineral water.
Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park
Price: Free
Address: 75100-81198 Alaska Hwy, Northern Rockies B, BC
Why You Need To Go: This magical hot spring is the second-largest in Canada! Although it is a bit of a drive away from Vancouver, it's definitely worth the road trip to check it out.
Halfway Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Halfway River Hot Springs., Central Kootenay K, BC
Why You Need To Go: This off-grid hot springs retreat is a sight to see. These hot springs literally look like hot tubs made by nature that will warm your soul and provide the perfect escape from reality.
It is an 11-kilometre hike along a forest service road to get to this hidden spot.
Radium Hot Springs Pools
Price: $8
Address: 5420 Hwy. 93., Radium Hot Springs, BC
Why You Need To Go: There's no hike required to get to this beautiful hot springs spot. It's located within a spa and it looks almost like a pool — but it's not.
It's a super sweet mineral hot spring that is worth testing out for a soak and having a relaxing time.