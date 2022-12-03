6 Natural Hot Springs In BC That Feel Like A Trip To The Spa, But With A Better View
And without the cost! ♨️
If you've been dreaming of having a relaxing spa day, but don't have the funds to do so, some of these natural hot springs in B.C. might just do the trick.
The province is filled with incredibly unique hot springs that will have you feeling like you've been transported to Iceland's Blue Lagoon, without the cost.
Here are seven natural hot springs in B.C. that are completely free to visit and could prove just as relaxing as a fancy spa getaway.
Halfway Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Halfway River Hot Springs., Central Kootenay K, BC
Why You Need To Go: These off grid hot springs look just like hot tubs made by nature. A road trip up to the Central Kootenay region of B.C. might be in order to visit these cozy natural baths.
To get to this hidden spot, its an easy 0.3-kilometre hike, that will take round 10 minutes to complete, according to Alltrails.
Lussier Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Lussier Hot Springs., Cranbrook, BC
Why You Need To Go: Lussier Hot Springs is surrounded by picture-perfect trees, rocks and a river! While relaxing in the warm natural soaker, you can also listen to a freezing cold river flow right past you.
Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park
Price: Free
Address: 75100-81198 Alaska Hwy, Northern Rockies B, BC
Why You Need To Go: These stunning hot springs are actually the second-largest in all of Canada. If you're planning a road trip to Alaska anytime soon, this would be the perfect stop to relax and recharge along the way.
Keyhole Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Lillooet Forest Service Road., Squamish-Lillooet C, BC
Why You Need To Go: Keyhole Hot Springs is nestled right into a mountain and overlooks a river below. The magical spot looks completely surreal and would make for some truly picture-perfect photo opportunities.
Pitt River Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Pitt-Buklin FSR., Fraser Valley F, BC
Why You Need To Go: Pitt River Hot Springs is yet another enchanting hot springs nestled in nature. It overlooks a stark blue river that you might find hard to believe is even real.
Ram Creek Hot Springs
Price: Free
Address: Ram Creek Hot Springs., East Kootenay E, BC
Why You Need To Go: Ram Creek has two whimsical hot springs to kick back and relax in. Although they look beautiful, they are a bit challenging to get to.
According to Alltrails, it's an 11.1-kilometre out-and-back trail that would take roughly three hours and nine minutes to complete.