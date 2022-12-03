Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

hot springs

6 Natural Hot Springs In BC That Feel Like A Trip To The Spa, But With A Better View

And without the cost! ♨️

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman in Lussier Hot Springs. Right: Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park.

@cayleighanddavid | Instagram, @wildnorthphotos | Instagram

If you've been dreaming of having a relaxing spa day, but don't have the funds to do so, some of these natural hot springs in B.C. might just do the trick.

The province is filled with incredibly unique hot springs that will have you feeling like you've been transported to Iceland's Blue Lagoon, without the cost.

Here are seven natural hot springs in B.C. that are completely free to visit and could prove just as relaxing as a fancy spa getaway.

Halfway Hot Springs

Price: Free

Address: Halfway River Hot Springs., Central Kootenay K, BC

Why You Need To Go: These off grid hot springs look just like hot tubs made by nature. A road trip up to the Central Kootenay region of B.C. might be in order to visit these cozy natural baths.

To get to this hidden spot, its an easy 0.3-kilometre hike, that will take round 10 minutes to complete, according to Alltrails.

Website

Lussier Hot Springs

Price: Free

Address: Lussier Hot Springs., Cranbrook, BC

Why You Need To Go: Lussier Hot Springs is surrounded by picture-perfect trees, rocks and a river! While relaxing in the warm natural soaker, you can also listen to a freezing cold river flow right past you.

Website

Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park

Price: Free

Address: 75100-81198 Alaska Hwy, Northern Rockies B, BC

Why You Need To Go: These stunning hot springs are actually the second-largest in all of Canada. If you're planning a road trip to Alaska anytime soon, this would be the perfect stop to relax and recharge along the way.

Website

Keyhole Hot Springs

Price: Free

Address: Lillooet Forest Service Road., Squamish-Lillooet C, BC

Why You Need To Go: Keyhole Hot Springs is nestled right into a mountain and overlooks a river below. The magical spot looks completely surreal and would make for some truly picture-perfect photo opportunities.

Website

Pitt River Hot Springs

Price: Free

Address: Pitt-Buklin FSR., Fraser Valley F, BC

Why You Need To Go: Pitt River Hot Springs is yet another enchanting hot springs nestled in nature. It overlooks a stark blue river that you might find hard to believe is even real.

Website

Ram Creek Hot Springs

Price: Free

Address: Ram Creek Hot Springs., East Kootenay E, BC

Why You Need To Go: Ram Creek has two whimsical hot springs to kick back and relax in. Although they look beautiful, they are a bit challenging to get to.

According to Alltrails, it's an 11.1-kilometre out-and-back trail that would take roughly three hours and nine minutes to complete.

Website

    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
