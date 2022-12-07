This Magical Resort In BC Is For Sale & It Has Canada's Largest Hot Spring (PHOTOS)
What a dream! 😍
There is an entire hot springs resort for sale in B.C. and a whole lot of exciting amenities are included in the deal.
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is located in the East Kootenay region of B.C. and it comes with 1,200 acres, Canada's largest natural mineral hot springs, one downhill ski resort and three golf courses.
Although the current price guidance is in the $50 million range, it could be an amazing investment opportunity, if you can actually afford it.
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort.Fairmont Hot Springs Resort
For most, owning this sweet piece of property is probably just a dream, but the photos might make you want to plan a trip to visit it sometime soon.
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort.Fairmont Hot Springs Resort
The resort is surrounded by these stunning mineral hot springs that could totally make you feel like you've been transported to Iceland's Blue Lagoon.
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort | A Rare Investment Opportunitywww.youtube.com
More than 1.2 million gallons of fresh hot mineral water run through these resort pools every day, according to the property's brochure.
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort.Fairmont Hot Springs Resort
The resort has 151 different guest rooms in both lodges, as well as some cabins and cottages to choose from. Plus, there are 190 different RV parking sites, for those that prefer to feel like they're camping instead.
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort.Fairmont Hot Springs Resort
Some of these rooms give off serious cozy-cabin vibes with fireplaces to keep you warm in those colder winter months.
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort.Fairmont Hot Springs Resort
The ski hill has 14 different runs as well as two terrain parks. There is also an equipment rental shop for guests to gear up at.
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort.Fairmont Hot Springs Resort
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is such a unique property that is worth the visit, whether you are looking to purchase it or not.
The East Kootenay region of B.C. is around a nine-hour road trip away from Vancouver, so you'll probably want to plan at least a weekend to stay there.
Alternatively, if you happen to be visiting Calgary anytime soon, this resort is only three hours away from the city.
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort.
Price: $50 million
Address: East Kootenay, B.C.