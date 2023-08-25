These Are The Biggest 'Tourist Traps' In The World & 9 Canadian Spots Made The List
Do you want to visit these places?
If you're travelling, it's natural to end up visiting a tourist trap or two. But if you're looking to avoid an expensive or crowded day out, a new study has ranked some of the biggest "tourist traps" around the world.
The study from USA Today has revealed 100 of the world's biggest "tourist traps" and while the top 10 is largely dominated by spots in the United States, one Canadian tourist attraction was also mentioned.
The study looked at over 23 million Google reviews of the world's 500 most popular tourist attractions to determine how often the term "tourist trap," "overrated," or "expensive" was used when talking about the spot, compared to the total number of reviews.
The top 10 biggest tourist traps worldwide according to the study were:
- Four Corners Monument, Arizona, U.S.
- Salem Witch Museum, Massachusetts, U.S.
- Calico Ghost Town, California, U.S.
- Crazy Horse Memorial, South Dakota, U.S.
- International UFO Museum and Research Centre, New Mexico, U.S.
- Blue Lagoon, Grindavik, Iceland
- Voodoo Donut, Oregon, U.S.
- Capilano Suspension Bridge, B.C., Canada
- Penang Hill. Penang, Malaysia
- Pike Place Market, Washington, U.S.
In fact, it came second in the world in USA Today's separate list of the most "overpriced" attractions, behind Iceland's Blue Lagoon.
Canada's Wonderland and the Calgary Stampede were also in the top 10 "overpriced" attractions.