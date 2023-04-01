Locals Shared The 6 Biggest Banff Tourist Traps & What They Think Is Overrated
Banff is one of Alberta's most visited places and for a good reason. With gorgeous natural scenery and impressive wildlife, it's no wonder tourists flock to the park every year.
However, some spots are less of a hit with visitors for a number of reasons, like crowds and costs. Narcity asked readers on Instagram to reveal some of the spots they think are overrated tourist traps and people did not hold back!
According to locals, here are six tourist traps to avoid.
Lake Louise
With its bright turquoise water and spectacular mountain views, Lake Louise is usually the first stop for any tourist visiting Banff.
But despite being one of Banff's most famous tourist spots, Lake Louise really didn't win some readers.
Visiting Lake Louise can definitely be an ordeal with limited parking and you'll usually be fighting with hundreds of tourists to get photos of the view.
"There's way more other lakes like that," one person said.
Sky Bistro
This mountain-top restaurant definitely has some unreal views but visiting is pricey. Grabbing the Banff Gondola up to the Sulphur Mountain summit, where the restaurant is based, starts from $58 per person. And that's before you buy a meal.
If you do want to visit, the restaurant offers packages including the gondola ride, an appetizer and an entree that starts from $98. While it's an experience, it certainly isn't a cheap date.
Shuttle buses
Banff spots including Lake Louise and Moraine Lake are known for getting extremely busy in the summer, so shuttle buses run from Banff town to these sites.
However, locals said the buses are overrated.
That being said, if you do want to visit Moraine Lake this summer, shuttle buses are the only choice as Parks Canada recently announced that Moraine Lake Road will be closed to private vehicles.
Fairmont Banff Springs
Another spot that wasn't a hit for locals is the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel. The stunning mountain-side hotel is notoriously pricey with rooms starting from around $700 per night.
Google Reviews for the hotel are pretty great across the board, currently rated 4.7 out of five. However, some reviews do mention the cost as a negative.
Bear Tours
Locals also weren't a fan of the paid guided tours you can take in the national park to spot bears. Bears are all over the national park and you can often spot them while out and about.
All of it!
A lot of people were quick to say the whole Banff experience is overrated. Ouch!
The national park can get very busy, especially over the summer, with pricey accommodations and busy restaurants. Popular sites like Lake Louise and Moraine Lake can also be packed in peak season too.
However, Banff is also such a unique place that it's definitely worth a visit.