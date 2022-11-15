A Viral Banff Bear Fathered A Wild Amount Of Cubs & The Nick Cannon Jokes Are So Good (PHOTO)
Twitter users are losing it over the grizzly bear.
A grizzly bear in Banff is attracting a lot of attention online right now and people are losing it on Twitter at just how many grizzly bear cubs he's fathered.
A Twitter user, @theCJS, posted a picture of the enormous 300-kilogram grizzly bear known as "The Boss" who has quite the reputation in Banff.
Over the years, "The Boss", who is believed to be in his 20s, has made headlines for eating an entire black bear and while it is unconfirmed, he may have been hit by a train, David Laskin, a resource conservation officer for Parks Canada told Narcity.
While it's unknown exactly how many cubs The Boss has fathered, Laskin said he suspects that he's fathered "most of the recent cubs in the park."
\u201cThis bear\u2019s name is \u2018The Boss\u2019 and he completely dominates Banff national park. He once survived getting hit by a train, and he has killed and eaten many black bears. They also say he has fathered over 70% of the cubs in his region. An absolute menace.\u201d— Prank Stallone (@Prank Stallone) 1668452921
Twitter users were quick to make the comparison to TV host Nick Cannon.
\u201c@theCJS @TexasAmerica \u201cThey also say he has fathered over 70% of the cubs in his region\u201d should have called him Nick Cannon.\u201d— Prank Stallone (@Prank Stallone) 1668452921
But it's unlikely even Cannon, who is rumoured to be expecting his twelfth child, has fathered as many children as The Boss.
\u201c@theCJS Extreme Nick Cannon levels of fathering going on here\u201d— Prank Stallone (@Prank Stallone) 1668452921
Others just wanted to comment on how cute he is but you probably wouldn't want to test this theory in the real world.
Laskin also warned anyone travelling to Banff hoping to catch sight of The Boss that despite bears beginning their winter hibernation, he will likely still be on the landscape so don't forget to explore Banff safely, even in winter.
How big is The Boss bear in Banff?
The Boss is one of Banff's most notorious grizzly bears and he'd believed to weigh around 300 kilograms.
There's also a rival male grizzly bear – with an equally threatening name "Split Lip" – who weighs around 250 kilograms, according to CBC.
According to Parks Canada, the usual weight for grizzly bears is between 150 and 300 kilograms for males and 80 to 150 kilograms for females.
How many grizzly bears are there in Banff?
There are around 65 grizzly bears in Banff National Park, with a further 109 in Jasper National Park, between 11 and 15 in Yoho National Park and between nine and 16 in Kootenay National Park in B.C.
Do you need bear spray in winter?
According to Parks Canada, while bear sightings and activity slow in winter, bears can still be woken up from their deep sleep if disturbed.
So if you're heading out on any trails, make sure you carry bear spray with you just in case.