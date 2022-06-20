A Grizzly Bear In Alberta Was Killed By A Truck In Jasper & Her Cub Is Now 'Orphaned'
Parks staff will be monitoring the cub.
A grizzly bear mother was killed in a collision with a truck on a highway in Jasper National Park over the weekend, and her orphaned cub is being monitored by Parks Canada staff.
A statement from Jasper National Park said the mother of the baby grizzly was on Highway 16 – around five kilometres out from the town of Jasper – when she was hit and killed by a commercial transport truck at around midnight on June 17.
The truck driver, who was uninjured, reported the incident to Parks Canada and stayed on the scene until help arrived.
The young cub was located in the early morning of June 17 and Jasper National Park staff have decided not to move the orphaned cub as it "appears to be doing well."
In this case, it was determined that the orphaned cub is old enough to be left on its own as it's likely to have picked up some of the skills needed to survive, but staff will be keeping a watchful eye on the bear's progress over the next few days as it stays in the wilderness.
Removing or relocating bears from their natural environment is always a "last resort," and can have a huge impact on future bear populations, the statement added.
The accident comes weeks after another grizzly bear was killed in a collision on the border between B.C. and Alberta after being hit by a car.
To avoid future collisions like this, drivers in Jasper National Park have been urged to drive carefully, stick to the posted speed limits at all times, slow down in areas of traffic congestion or when wildlife is spotted and stay in the vehicle.
Visitors were also urged to report any serious or unsafe wildlife issues to Jasper National Park Dispatch.
