7 Cheap Restaurants In Niagara Falls Where You Can Enjoy A Meal For $20 Or Less

Person sitting on a patio with a dog. Right: Three tacos.

Niagara Falls is home to tons of attractions and activities making it a prime destination for a day trip. However, all those costs can quickly add up, and it can be difficult to enjoy everything without breaking the bank, and going out to a restaurant is an added cost. Luckily, these cheap Niagara Falls restaurants that will satisfy your cravings without putting a dent int your wallet.

Offering a range of delicious options from savoury tacos to comfort food classics and satisfying breakfast fare, these Niagara Falls dining spots offer full meals for $20 or less. You can dig into in some drool-worthy dishes without sweating about the cost.

The Secret Garden Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 5827 Niagara River Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Serving up breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this "best kept secret" is located right across from American Falls and is a go-to for cheap eats. The patio boasts views of a floral garden and the cascading water. You can order a range of dishes including entrées like burgers, fish n' chips, and spaghetti and meatballs for under $20.

The Secret Garden Restaurant menu

The Flying Saucer Restaurant

Price: 💸-💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 6768 Lundy's Ln., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to outer space at this extraterrestrial-themed restaurant. The dinner menu features comfort food like chicken breast, pasta, burgers, and seafood, many of which are under $20. You can also enjoy the "best breakfast in town" at this spot for under $15.

The Flying Saucer Restaurant menu

The Blind Pig

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Gastropub

Address: 6689 Lundy's Ln., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This speakeasy-style venue will whisk you back to the 1920s. The menu has a range of handhelds as well as pizzas for less than $20 that will keep you fuelled for a day of sightseeing.

The Blind Pig menu

2 NINE FIVE

Price: 💸-💸💸

Cuisine: Casual

Address: 8053 Portage Rd., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ahoy there! This pirate-themed restaurant is known for its quick service and is located minutes from the Falls. You can dig into crispy chicken sandwiches and more for under $20.

2 NINE FIVE menu

Betty's Restaurant

Price: 💸-💸💸

Cuisine: Casual

Address: 8921 Sodom Rd., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can find so many cheap eats for under $20 at this local spot, including veal parmigiana, lasagna, and a roast beef dinner.

Betty's Restaurant menu

Taco N Tequila

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 6405 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get your taco fill at this affordable Mexican restaurant in Niagara. The menu has a range of quesadillas, nachos, and tacos in flavours like steak, chorizo, and vegetarian.

Taco N Tequila menu

Taps Brewhouse

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Brewery

Address: 4680 Queen St., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This microbrewery is the place to go for custom crafted beer and cheap eats. You can get a variety of dishes for under $20 including pork poutine, fish n' chips and burgers.

Taps Brewhouse menu

