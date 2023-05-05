Megabus Just Launched Hourly Trips From Toronto To Montreal & You Can Travel For $1
It's increased service between other destinations too.
Pack your bags! Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, has just increased the frequency of its service and is offering hourly daytime trips between Toronto to Montreal.
As of May 3, 2023, Megasbus ramped up its Montreal and Kingston trips with 16 daily departures to and from Toronto Thursdays through Mondays. Buses coming from Montreal and Kingston to Toronto will continue to Pearson Airport.
Not only has Megabus increased its service between Toronto and Montreal, it also tripled the amount of departures from Toronto to Niagara Falls for tourist season. You can catch a bus from Toronto to Niagara Falls every day of the week from 5:45 am until 10:45 pm with departures occurring nearly every hour.
Travel from Toronto to London just got easier as well. Megabus is offering additional travel between Toronto, London, and Western University on Thursdays through Mondays with the number of trips increasing to eight per day — more than double the previous amount.
"With summertime and warmer weather upon us, we’re expecting heavy volumes of travellers in Canada," Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus said in a press release.
"The demand for travel is rapidly increasing and we’re pleased to be able to offer our customers even more options to meet their individual needs."
Megabus's "luxury double deckers" come with at-seat power outlets, free WiFi, and "panoramic windows." The company recently launched trips between Toronto and Detroit with stops in a number of Ontario cities.
According to a spokesperson for Megabus, tickets from Toronto to Montreal start at $1 if you book far in advance. You can purchase a ticket on the Megabus website.