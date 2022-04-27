A Group Of Men Are Trying To Paddle Board Across Lake Ontario From Toronto To New York
“We can handle two to three foot waves."
Anyone who's travelled from Toronto to New York knows it's not the worst drive in the world, but what if you had to do it on a paddleboard?
That's the challenge three men, Jeff Guy, Joe Lorenz, and Kwin Morris, will face this June as they make their way across Lake Ontario.
The trio, who will pass through international waters and some massive boat traffic along the way, is on a mission to raise awareness of the Great Lakes environmental issues.
The impressive feat will mark the group's last quest in their seven-year journey, which has also seen them cross Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Superior, and Lake Erie.
The 65-mile round trip will reportedly take up to 24 hours to complete.
"We'll begin our adventure from the shoreline of Toronto and touch the shore near Niagara-on-the-Lake and Fort Niagara in New York and then paddle back to Toronto," Morris said.
With the four other Great Lake under their belt, the group undoubtedly feels confident about achieving their goal, but it won't be without danger.
"We can handle two to three foot waves," Lorenz said. "If we could summon ideal conditions, we'd want five knot tailwinds…both directions! The worst is a headwind, and crosswinds over ten knots can be sketchy too."
Over the years, Guy, Morris, and Lorenz founded a non-profit called Stand Up for Great Lakes and raised more than $80,000 for various Great Lakes non-profit organizations.
This year, their goal is to raise $25,000, with all funds being donated to their organization and dedicated to protecting the Great Lakes Basin.